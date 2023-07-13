EAFC will be home of Premier League for "years to come"

The recent EA Sports FC 24 reveal came with welcome news for Premier League fans, with the developers confirming EA FC will be its home for years to come.

Fans were speculating that EA would have to scramble to get licenses players took for granted, with the company quickly dissipating the doubts by announcing over 30 leagues and dozens of official competitions, the Premier League among them.

According to the official EA Sports FC 24 website, the Premier League will continue to receive the same treatment as recent FIFA entries, with matchday packages bringing the game closer to reality, helping immerse players even more.

The world’s most popular league is only in The World’s Game. EA SPORTS FC 24 is the exclusive home for the competition, energy, and excitement of the Premier League. Play with all 20 clubs, complete with their 2023/24 kits and logos and an authentic broadcast, commentary, and pre-match choreography package making it the most authentic representation of the league.

That's not all, as the Barclay's Women's Super League will also return to EA Sports FC 24, and what's even better, it'll be included in Ultimate Team this time.

Finally, EA Sports also confirmed they've agreed with the English Football League (EFL) to bring all 72 clubs and three divisions of the EFL to the game.

Credit: EA Sports Halaand being Halaand in the EAFC 24 trailer

So, if you dream of taking Charlton back to the Premier League, or even a starry-eyed Champions League night, then in EA FC 24, you will be able to do that.

We'll have more content for the upcoming EA Sports FC 24 in the coming weeks. In the meantime, check out the brand-new gameplay trailer that debuted during the official EAFC 24 reveal livestream.