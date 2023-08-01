EA Sports FC Yearly Updates?

EA Sports FC 24 is hyping up to be one of the most authentic and unique football games ever to exist. With deep dives on Gameplay and Career Mode so far we have a good understanding on what the game entails.

As we await for more information specifically within Ultimate Team and Clubs rumours have been circulating on future EA Sports FC titles.

A new era of football gaming, moving away from FIFA, allows EA to be more flexible in their long term plans and @DonkTrading has one rumour that could change football gaming for good.

No more new titles?

In a surprising development, speculations are rife that the renowned gaming giant EA Sports may be considering a strategic shift for its widely cherished EAFC franchise. If the murmurings by @DonkTrading are to be believed, the traditional annual releases of EAFC may be phased out, paving the way for a more adaptable and innovative approach - an updated title after the next 4 years.

The FIFA franchise, for decades, has been synonymous with EA Sports, bringing forth a new edition every year, eagerly anticipated by millions of football enthusiasts worldwide. However, with the purported transition to an online update model, EA FC seems poised to embrace a newfound flexibility and dynamic gameplay experience.

click to enlarge + 2

This potential shift to an updated online game service holds the promise of an ever-evolving virtual football realm, where continuous enhancements, fresh content, and real-time updates can be expected. Such an approach would undoubtedly grant players the freedom to delve into the latest features and enhancements without the constraints of waiting for an annual release.

With this innovative move, EA Sports could pivot towards providing a seamless gaming environment, refining and enhancing gameplay mechanics, introducing real-time squad updates, and incorporating exciting events and challenges, all while ensuring that players remain at the forefront of their digital footballing journey.

click to enlarge + 2

Fan reaction

With mixed opinions on these rumours, some fans believe this to be a positive step to the future of gaming allowing for a potential of more updates to happen with less thought needing to go into marketing and rebranding every new title. Many fans have pointed out that updated versions of the game every year takes away the hype and excitement from EA FC and it would make the 'new title' less exciting.

Keep up to date with RealSport101 for the latest EA FC 24 news and rumours.