EA Sports FC Tactical Unveiled!

EA has unveiled a new game coming to mobile devices across the world in 2024!

EA Sports FC Tactical features interactive simulation with strategic, turn-based gameplay and access to more than 5,000 authentic players across more than 10 top leagues, including the Premier League, LALIGA EA SPORTS, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and Serie A.

The new game will be available in early 2024 for fans to experience and embark on an all-new football adventure, so let's take a look at the game, and what we know so far!

EA Sports FC Tactical

EA today revealed, EA Sports FC Tactical, the latest addition to the growing EA Sports FC ecosystem. EA Sports FC Tactical emphasises in-game strategies, such as stamina and power-play management. Matches are simulated, with turn-based opportunities to defend, attack, perform skill moves, and make attempts on target, resulting in authentic football action like never before.

Nick Wlodyka, SVP, GM of EA Sports FC said:

“EA Sports FC Tactical embraces strategic gameplay to create an all-new football experience that immerses players in the World’s Game like never before.

“We’re excited to welcome fans of turn-based strategy games to join the club as part of the EA Sports FC player community and look forward to sharing more on EA Sports FC Tactical soon.”

EA Sports FC Tactical will include a wide range of playable modes, from online-friendly matches to intense online competitions, including Rank matches, Leagues, and Guilds. Train players to master high-skill moves, unlock perfect traits for deeper progression, and customise your team with various items like stadium designs, kits, and balls.

EA Sports FC Tactical will be available in early 2024 for fans to experience and embark on an all-new football adventure.

You can preregister now across Google Play and the App Store.

