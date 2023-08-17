As the countdown clock for the release of EA Sports FC 24 ticks, now is the perfect time to look at the best right-wingers in Career Mode.

Whether it's making a bursting run down the wing to then cross it to the man in the middle, or cutting inside and whipping a fabulous finesse shot into the top corner, RWs are a pivotal part of any Career Mode team, and we will be looking at the highest rated, and highest potential wide players in the EA FC 24.

The perfect winger will need a combination of youth and experience in order to grow into one of the best in the world, and with the added features of Training Plans and Coaching Staff, pressure to become a champion will only increase.

So let's get stuck into the best RWs for your Career Mode Save!

What makes a perfect RW in EA Sports FC 24 Career Mode?

We've been blessed with an abundance of wide-right players over the FIFA years, all of which have shared very similar attributes.

Pace is a key factor in any football game and can help your RW break away from your opponent with ease, but then having the ability to find a cross or the back of the net is another attribute needed.

A low centre of gravity allows for your winger to glide past defenders to get into those golden spaces to create an opportunity, so agility is also key when it comes to playing out wide.

Best RWs in Career Mode

To clarify, this list will not contain any Icons or Heroes from Ultimate Team, as these players are not available in Career Mode.

Player ratings will also be predicted for the majority of this list meaning that upon the release of the game on 29 September, some ratings may be different.

We will also be looking at the 10 best young right-wingers, however, this is not to be confused with the best wonderkids in EA FC 24, which has been covered in a separate piece.

click to enlarge + 8 Atletico Madrid Stadium EA FC 24

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool - OVR 90)

The Egyptian King, Mo Salah continues to impress season upon season for Liverpool.

Despite finishing in fifth place in a relatively underwhelming season, Salah was a shining light for the Merseyside club, scoring 19 goals and assisting 12 times in the Premier League.

click to enlarge + 8 Mohamed Salah celebrating for Liverpool

Undoubtedly one of the best Premier League players, Salah's speed and agility, mixed with his wand of a left foot make him a valuable asset to your Career Mode save.

He will set you back around £100 million though, so ensure that your club has a bottomless pit of cash.

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami - OVR 89)

Could this be the first time we see Lionel Messi drop below a 90 rating?

click to enlarge + 8 Lionel Messi Inter Miami

Rumours circulating the player ratings for EA Sports FC 24 suggest that this will be the first year that Messi drops into the 80s, despite winning a World Cup this past season.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is still a fantastic player to sign in Career Mode if you want to have a bit of fun before he retires.

With his recent move to Inter Miami, you would have to wait until the second season where his rating may drop even more, so perhaps an Inter Miami save could be fun.

Messi would set you back around £40 million if you were to buy him in the first season.

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal - OVR 86)

England and Arsenal's golden boy. Bukayo Saka just keeps improving each year and came close to becoming a Premier League winner last year.

Saka is quick, nimble, and loves to cut onto his left foot and shoot.

An Arsenal Career Mode save could be really exciting in EA FC 24 with an array of young players to choose from and a fight against Manchester City for the title, and the young Englishman will be a key part of that save.

click to enlarge + 8 Will Saka get an upgrade?

If you're looking to sign the 21-year-old for another team, you're going to be looking at upwards of £90 million, but his price and potential are inevitably going to rise quickly.

Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich - OVR 85)

Since signing for Bayern in 2017, Serge Gnabry has become one of the first names on the team sheet for the Bavarian club.

Netting 14 goals and assisting five times in the past two Bundesliga seasons, the former-Arsenal man is sure to continue adding to those numbers, especially with the addition of Harry Kane in the forward line.

click to enlarge + 8 Serge Gnabry RW

His speed and finishing ability are what will make Gnabry a fine RW for your EA FC 24 teams this year.

Gnabry should cost around £50 million for on Career Mode in FC 24.

Rodrygo (Real Madrid - OVR 84)

Sometimes overlooked by football fans, Rodrygo is the other fantastic Brazilian winger that Real Madrid have in their front line.

Perhaps not as influential as Vinicius Jr, but he tends to find the back of the net when Madrid need it the most.

His 10 Champions League goals in the past two seasons have helped the Galacticos escape defeat on numerous occasions.

Add in his 17-goal contributions in the league last season and Rodrygo is sure to get an upgrade.

His pace, agility, and finish make for a perfect winger and on the cheaper side than some of the others above him.

click to enlarge + 8 Real Madrid's Rodrygo

Honourable Mentions

Five more impressive RWs in EA Sports FC 24 Career Mode include the following:

Player Age Overall Club Value Raphinha 26 84 Barcelona £50 million Moussa Diaby 24 84 Aston Villa £60 million Domenico Berardi 29 84 Sassuolo £40 million Ousmane Dembele 26 83 PSG £40 million Antony 23 83 Manchester United £55 million

Best young RWs in EA FC 24 Career Mode

Next, we will focus on the right-wingers who we expect to have the highest rating aged 21 or below and are considered to be the stars of the future.

This list will consist of high-potential right-wingers, who are either performing at the top level now or expected to in the coming years.

We'll start with the top five before listing the bottom five in the table below.

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace - OVR 80)

Premier League fans will be fully aware of Michael Olise after his performances last season.

Scoring two goals and grabbing 11 assists in the league last season, the French U21 - who is also eligible to represent, England, Nigeria, and Algeria - has been on the radar for many big clubs this summer, with Chelsea coming closest to securing his signature.

Although not the fastest when it comes to meta on EA FC 24, Olise will be sure to supply your strikers with the perfect pass and has plenty of room for growth.

At 21 years of age, Olise will set you back around £35-£40 million.

Yeremy Pino (Villarreal - OVR 79)

Once again, Yeremy Pino is one of the most exciting U21 wingers in Career Mode.

The Spaniard can play in either RW or RM and is a fantastic dribbler.

Contributing to nine goals in the league last season, the 20-year-old has made the right-wing position his own at Villarreal and has been capped twice by Spain in the Euro 2024 Qualifiers.

click to enlarge + 8 Yeremy Pino Villarreal RW

Pino will cost you around £35 million in EA FC 24 Career Mode.

Jeremy Doku (Stade Rennais - OVR 78)

One of the fastest players on the game, Jeremy Doku may not be a Rennes player for long, with Manchester City closing in on the signing.

Pep Guardiola must've been playing FIFA last year as Doku was one of the most fun RW signings on the game and looks to be once again in EA FC 24.

click to enlarge + 8 Pep Guardiola EA FC 24

If the young Belgian stays in Ligue 1, you will be looking at around £30 million for his signature, however, if a move to the Premier League materialises, you might be looking at closer to £40-£50 million.

Noni Madueke (Chelsea - OVR 77)

Noni Madueke is one of just 24 signings at Chelsea since Todd Boehly became chairman two seasons ago, so you'll be forgiven if Madueke has slipped under your radar.

However, he is one of the most promising wingers in the Premier League.

Fresh off the back of winning the U21 Euro's with England, the former-PSV man will be looking to have a break outside under Mauricio Pocchettino.

Beginning a Career Mode with Chelsea could be fun this year, with a bottomless pit of money at your disposal, but if you're looking to buy Madueke, then he will cost around £35 million, especially with him being tied down to a lengthy contract.

Nico Williams (Athletic Club - OVR 77)

Loading...

Following in the footsteps of his older brother, Inaki Williams at Athletic Bilbao is Nico, the 21-year-old winger.

Like his sibling, Williams is incredibly fast and also has an eye for goal, perfect for a meta winger on EA FC 24.

Luring Williams away from his family could be a difficult move, especially with the Basque clubs' unique transfer policy of only signing players from that region.

He is likely to cost around £30 million in Career Mode this year.

Honourable Mentions

Here are five more U21 high-potential RWs in EA FC 24 Career Mode, but you best snap them up quickly, before they all end up signing for Chelsea!