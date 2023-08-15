In just over a month’s time, we say goodbye to FIFA and welcome EA FC 24 into our lives. Also leaving us is Pro Clubs, but don’t worry, it’s just having a revamp, which means that EA has changed the name to just, Clubs.

Players of the game mode have been screaming out for years to be able to play with their friends on other consoles and it is finally here.

How cross-platform will work?

Just like any other cross-platform game, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC players will all be able to compete against each other when playing Clubs.

This allows for quicker match-making, so there shouldn’t be a long wait in between games as there has been in the past.

click to enlarge Clubs is finally cross-platform

However, there is one downside. It is likely that old-gen and next-gen players will not be able to play against/with one another. For example, someone with a PlayStation 5 will not be able to play against or with someone with a PlayStation 4.

With every cloud, there is a silver lining and although cross-play isn’t cross-generation, it brings a new lease of life to a game mode that was slowly petering away.

What to expect from Clubs this year?

Now that players are able to compete against and play with their friends on other platforms, this could make for one of the most fun game modes on EA Sports FC 24.

Clubs will have more players in each team, meaning you could be coming up against squads of 11 players, something that has become more and more uncommon over the past few years.

This can also be an advantage if you have a big group of friends you want to play Clubs with, with the only problem being who gets to play in which position.

Could this Clubs revamp give it a new lease of life in EA Sports 24 and will you be playing cross-platform with your friends?