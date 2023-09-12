EA FC 24: Brighton Ratings

EA FC 24 is within touching distance, as EA Sports officially announced the top 24 ratings in the game with the full database coming this Friday.

The excitement for the first title of EA FC is at an all-time high.

With ratings dropping, we have leaks on many ratings and clubs and today we will be going through one of the most exciting clubs at the moment in England - Brighton!

Brighton player ratings in EA FC 24

Brighton are coming off the back of a very good 2022/23 campaign finishing in the 6th position and securing Europa League football for the club.

Italian coach Roberto De Zerbi is doing a fantastic job at the club playing exciting football that is getting results in the Premier League. The club is also doing a great job recruiting players with some really exciting talents emerging in the Premier League. The 2023/24 season will be very exciting for Brighton fans! Brighton may not have the biggest budget in FC 24, however with their great decision making they have built a tidy team for all football and EA FC fans.

click to enlarge + 2

Lewis Dunk (81 OVR)

A great defender with 82 defending and 80 physicality, he may be slow and unusable for Ultimate Team, however, he could still do a job in Career Mode!

Facundo Buonanotte (69 OVR)

A great young talent who is very technical and loves set pieces. At just 18 years old he has the world at his feet.

Evan Ferguson (73 OVR)

Fans will not be happy at Ferguson's rating as 73 does seem too low, the Irish striker has already scored 4 goals in 4 games at the start of the 2023/24 season and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Joel Veltman (78 OVR)

The Dutch defender holds some decent stats such as 80 defending however, he is more suited to play as a CB or a wide CB than a RB.

Pervis Estupinan (80 OVR)

Very well-rounded stats for Estupinan who is good across the board, fans may feel like he deserves more pace, however, he still has a very good card! Estupinan is potentially 1 or 2 upgrades away from having an insane card so look out for that!

Tariq Lamptey (75 OVR)

Lamptey possesses great stats for an attacking full-back such as 85 pace and 76 crossing, still only 22 years old he has a lot of room for growth.

Solly March (79 OVR)

Good stats across the board for March with a stand-out 80 dribbling, he can do it all on the right with attacking and defending.

Kaoru Mitoma (80 OVR)

Mitoma has had a great upgrade in FC 24, which is well deserved up to 80 rated. With an amazing 86 dribbling, Mitoma will be a very popular player to use in FC 24!

Pascal Gross (78 OVR)

Good passing, shooting, and physicality, Gross is a decent midfielder in FC 24 if you can look by his 52 pace.

Billy Gilmour (72 OVR)

The talented Billy Gilmour is rated 72 in FC 24, he is a technical player with good agility passing, and dribbling. Still only 22 years old he is a fantastic player to develop in Career Mode.

Joao Pedro (73 OVR)

A great talent who has started the season playing in the CAM position, Pedro has good shooting and dribbling stats and is best played as a second striker or CF!

Julio Enciso (70 OVR)

The 19-year-old has had a brilliant start to his Premier League career, he is a great player who likes to play both on the left and centrally. He is a very technical player which is shown in his 75 dribbling and 70 vision.

Danny Welbeck (76 OVR)

A +1 upgrade for Welbeck in EA FC 24 after a good season at Brighton. With 80 attacking positioning and 80 jumping, Welbeck is always at the right place at the right time.

New Brighton signings

Brighton is known for their great recruitment and it is showing once again with the star signing being Ansu Fati on loan from Barcelona who is a fantastic wonderkid in FC 24!

Ansu Fati (78 OVR)

click to enlarge + 2

Carlos Baleba (69 OVR)

Igor (76 OVR)

Bart Verbruggen (75 OVR)

Mahmoud Dahoud (78 OVR)

James Milner (77 OVR)

Players can develop past their potential in Career Mode with the new FC 24 coaches and training systems. Brighton would be a very enjoyable club to manage in Career Mode because they have a lot of talent with high potential!

