EA FC 24: Ones to Watch promo removed?

EA Sports FC 24 is here, and loads of players have been enjoying the newest title from EA through early access, with the full release almost here too, coming on the 29 September.

With fans already spending their full weekend playing the all new Ultimate Team, the hype is at an all-time high with the launch of EA's first FC title! As we look forward to TOTW 2 there will be many more amazing cards coming soon!

There has been speculation with EA FC 24 though with one of the fan-favourite promos seeming to be missing, so let's take a look at these rumours!

Where is OTW in FC24?

On 18 September 2023, EA Sports made public the card designs for its confirmed events in EA FC 24. Interestingly, there was no mention whatsoever from the developers about the much-loved OTW promotion.

While this doesn't completely dismiss the possibility of OTW returning at a later date, as of now, there is no official confirmation regarding its comeback.

With the Road to the Knockouts promo coming on 29 September 2023 to EA FC 24, a lot earlier than usual compared to FIFA 23, it looks like EA Sports is changing things up this year!

Usually, OTW would be before RTTK in Ultimate Team, thus with RTTK coming out on Friday this will mean the Ones to Watch promo will either be delayed in Ultimate Team or it may just not be in EA's plans for FC 24.

If Ones to Watch was removed from Ultimate Team it would be greatly missed as fans do love how they can invest and trade with players who will be upgraded in the future. Perhaps, Evolutions has made EA Sports change their mind about OTW this year as players can upgrade cards at anytime.

What is OTW

In Ultimate Team, OTW cards (Ones to Watch) spotlight footballers who've recently changed clubs and are worth keeping an eye on. These cards feature dynamic ratings that can improve based on the player's real-life performance and the release of in-form (IF) cards, making them both exciting and valuable for players.

