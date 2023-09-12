EA FC 24: Wayne Rooney is UNDERRATED!

EA FC 24 is so close we can almost reach it! With the top FC 24 player ratings now officially out and the full database out on Friday

As we creep closer to the first title of FC 24, many leaks of player ratings have been released by reliable social media pages giving us teasers of what to expect for FC 24!

There is one player who has caused an uproar on social media as fans believe his rating is too low, being Icon Rooney. Without further ado lets take a look at what fans are saying!

Rooney (88 OVR)

Rooney returns in FC 24 as an Icon however he only has one card this year due to there being no mid or prime Icons in EA FC 24.

He joins as an 88-rated icon, the same rating as Franck Ribery who fans are also not happy about!

click to enlarge + 2

Rooney is known for his goal scoring ability with the ability to make things happen out of nothing. Not only his goal scoring but also his passing and physicality which EA Sports have noticed and credited in his Ultimate Team card. Although EA Sports have credited Rooney by noticing his stand out stats, fans are still not happy as they feel he is underrated.

Social reaction

@DonkTrading made fans aware at Rooney being underrated in FC 24 which caused the uproar of social reactions. With over 2.7k likes, it is fair to say many fans agree that he deserved a higher rating.

click to enlarge + 2

One comment by @V10Vernon states:

'Always been done dirty. Genuinely one of the best players of all time imo. Had everything'

Is Rooney one of the best of all time, or potentially one of the greatest Premier League players? Surely this deserves higher than 88 rated in FC 24?

Another fan adds to this by saying:

'Ribery and Rooney both being 88 is actually criminal'

And simply put by @NineNineCraig sating that this is 'Embarrassing'.

It is worth noting that we can expect to see icons in promos this year- hence why icon ratings are lower than expected and there being no mid or prime icons opens up space for these promos to happen!

Loading...

For more EA FC 24 news keep up to date with RealSport101.