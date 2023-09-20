EA FC 24 early access and the Web App is almost here! With the all fans looking to get the new title of EA FC Ultimate Team started.

With EA FC 24 ratings now officially out we can start looking ahead at what type of players we can create such as 100k budget teams or even Evolution players.

Season objectives are a great way to get a head start in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team and we now have all official Season 1 rewards at hand.

Season 1 start time

Season 1 will begin on 22 September 2023, as early access is released. Seasons generally last 6 weeks before the next Season is then released. Meaning that Season 2 will be out around 3 November 2023.

Season 2 will be full of new objectives for higher XP rewards such as packs and new players to unlock for free.

Season 1 rewards in FC 24

Season 1 allows for players to get a head start in FC 24 Ultimate Team through gaining XP in order to unlock packs and players that can then help you build your Ultimate Team.

These season objectives allow for players to be rewarded for playing the game making Ultimate Team without spending FC Points achievable. It is a way for EA to give back to players for dedicating time to the game. Without further ado let's take a look at all of the EA FC 24 Season 1 rewards:

Level 5 - 80+ x10 / 84+ x2

- 80+ x10 / 84+ x2 Level 10 - 83+ x10 / 84+ x5

click to enlarge + 3

Level 14 - 85+ pack

- 85+ pack Level 15 - 84 Baltimore / Wilms

click to enlarge + 3

Level 19 - 83+ x10

- 83+ x10 Level 20 - 84 Kadioglu / Dewsbury-Hall / Reis

- 84 Kadioglu / Dewsbury-Hall / Reis Level 25 - 85 Thomas / Illaramendi / Mace

- 85 Thomas / Illaramendi / Mace Level 27 - 45k pack

- 45k pack Level 29 - 85+ x3

- 85+ x3 Level 30 - 85 Tello / Sugawara / Engen

- 85 Tello / Sugawara / Engen Level 33 - 84+ x2

- 84+ x2 Level 34 - 1 of 3 83+

- 1 of 3 83+ Level 35 - 84+ x5

- 84+ x5 Level 38 - 50k pack

- 50k pack Level 39 - 85+ x2

- 85+ x2 Level 40 - 87 Cunha / Kone

click to enlarge + 3

Season 1 in EA FC 24 seems to be a lot bigger than previous years with their rewards as there is the possibility to earn massive packs and amazing players such as 87-rated Cunha at the start of FC 24.

This makes us think that FC 24 Ultimate Team will be full of amazing cards that players can get in their Ultimate Team pretty much right away. We can expect to see many special cards throughout the course of FC 24 to keep Ultimate Team exciting as with the MAD Ready promo, TOTW, and now these special season reward players, expect a crazy year!

For the latest EA FC 24 news and updates why not 'Bookmark' RealSport101!