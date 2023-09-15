Official FC 24 ratings and stats are finally here! Not only do we get to see who the highest-rated players are, but we also get a first look into players' in-game stats!

As many of us know, women players will be joining Ultimate Team for the first time in FC 24 and many players are interested in how they will perform in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

With height being the main concern, will these players be OP because of their height or will it be the opposite? Regardless, we have compiled a list of the tallest women players that you can play with in Ultimate Team!

Tallest Women in EA FC 24

1. Ann-Katrin Berger (5'11"/ 180cm)

Tied at the top of the list is 84-rated Chelsea goalkeeper Berger who has some really good stats. At 5'11" she may be usable in FC 24 Ultimate Team! With 85 diving, 83 handling, and 83 reflexes, Berger could be a really promising keeper!

2. Khadija Shaw (5'11"/ 180cm)

Manchester City striker, Shaw is tied at the top of this list for tallest players at 5'11", with 85 shooting and 85 physicality Shaw is more of a target player as her pace suggests she isn't one to run in behind the line.

3. Amanda Ilestedt (5'10/ 178cm)

Arsenal centre-back Ilestedt joins FC 24 Ultimate Team as an 84-rated CB at 5'10". For players suggesting this may be too short, we have a kind reminder that Fabio Cannavaro was 5'9" and he was still amazing both in real life and in FIFA. With 87 defending, this card will be amazing for winning the ball back.

4. Millie Bright (5'10/ 178cm)

We have another CB, this time coming from Chelsea at 5'10" Millie Bright has amazing defensive and physical stats both at 86 and 87 overall! With only 57 pace, this card does go down a few notches as it may not be the most usable in Ultimate Team but regardless, as a defender, this is a great card.

5. Vivianne Miedema (5'10/ 178cm)

Arsenal star striker Miedema joins Ultimate Team with a rather good card, giving us flashbacks to the Van Persie Arsenal days! With 82 pace, 85 shooting, 86 dribbling, and 81 physicality - this card looks like a lot of fun. At 5'10" she is also at a good height where she can compete for headers in the box!

6. Caroline Hansen (5'10/ 178cm)

A fantastic card in Hansen made even better with her height. Not only does Hansen have amazing base stats, but at 5'10" Hansen will not get beaten off the ball easily. Her height plays to her advantage as she can out-strength full backs that try to take the ball off her.

