EA FC 24 RTTK Team 2 Adds Three Massive Cards With Mini-Release

EA FC 24 has many promos in Ultimate Team during the early weeks of release to help players get started in the mode, with the RTTK promo being one of the most exciting ones!

The RTTK, also known as Road to the Knockouts cards, are unique items in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, featuring players competing across continental competitions in Europe. These cards have the particularity that they can become stronger depending on real-life performance from the players selected to be a part of this promo.

For male players, these are the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League. For female footballers, it's the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Currently, there is Team 1, which had a mini-release follow-up that added a few more cards. Now, following the launch of Team 2, a second mini-release has arrived, bringing three amazing cards into the mix!

EA FC 24 RTTK Team 2 mini-release coming soon!

The upcoming RTTK Team 2 mini-release will add three new cards, two Europa League players, and a Conference League one. These are:

Nemanja Matic - 84 OVR CDM - Stade Rennais

Piero Hincapié - 83 OVR CB - Bayer Leverkusen

Mario Gotze - 87 CAM - Eintracht Frankfurt

At the time of writing, is it unclear how you'll be able to get your hands on these cards. Most likely, they'll be added to Ultimate Team packs, although they can also be added via Squad Building Challenges (SBC) or even Objectives.

Talking about RTTK SBCs, we have plenty of guides to help you get a lot of these players for cheap. Even if you think the price is high, remember that these are cards that can be upgraded as the season progresses, so it's a worthy investment!

If you want help completing any of them check out how to complete the Frances Coquelin RTTK SBC, the Diego Carlos RTTK SBC, and the Matteo Darmian RTTK Objectives. They're definitely worth the effort.