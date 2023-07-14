EA FC 24: PC system requirements

The highly anticipated EA FC 24 is on its way, and we have the official PC system requirements just for you. Hype continues to build as the first full reveal was announced for EA FC 24 giving fans across the world a first insight into the game.

Feel free to check out and compare system requirements from FIFA 23 here.

Whether you're a casual player or a hardcore FIFA fan, make sure your PC meets these specifications to fully enjoy the immersive football experience.

System requirements for EA FC 24

With the following specifications, you'll be able to enjoy EA FC 24 to its fullest potential, experiencing smooth gameplay and stunning visuals.

Minimum system requirements:

Operating System: Windows 10 - 64-Bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K @ 3.50GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce TX 1050 Ti 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 100 GB available space

Recommended system requirements:

Operating System: Windows 10 - 64-Bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 @ 3.40GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X @ 3.7 GHz

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce TX 1660 or AMD RX 5600 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 100 GB available space

EA FC 24 System Requirements

Whether you're taking on the Ultimate Team mode, diving into thrilling online matches, or immersing yourself in the captivating Manager Career mode, make sure your PC meets these requirements for the best gaming experience.

Crossplay

Crossplay will allow players on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5 to play, compete, and connect with friends across different platforms. Every mode that had crossplay in FIFA 23 will have it for EA FC 24.

Crossplay!

However Pro Clubs, or just Clubs now, will also get crossplay for EA FC 24. This will make the mode more competitive than ever before.

EA FC 24 reveal recap

Release Date:

EA Sports FC 24 is set to launch on 29 September.

If you're eager to hit the pitch early, pre-order the Ultimate Edition before 22 August to enjoy a massive seven-day early access.

Enhanced User Experience:

Get ready for a more authentic gameplay experience in EA Sports FC 24, thanks to the revolutionary HyperMotionV* technology.

PlayStyles optimized by Opta ensure that each player's movements and abilities reflect their real-life counterparts.

The Frostbite Engine has been completely revolutionized, offering the highest level of attention to detail ever seen in the game.

Ultimate Team Evolutions:

Ultimate Team takes a new leap with the introduction of Ultimate Team Evolutions.

Complete 'Evolutions objectives' to upgrade players and create your own club legends.

Enhance your players' skills, PlayStyles, and overall ratings, unlocking their full potential like never before.

Women's Football:

Women have officially joined EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team, allowing fans to create squads that feature both men's and women's players.

Explore new squad building opportunities with the introduction of six new leagues in Ultimate Team, including Women's football.

Clubs:

Pro Clubs has been rebranded as 'Clubs' with a standout feature that fans have been eagerly anticipating.

Crossplay functionality now allows players to connect and compete with friends across different platforms, making Clubs more competitive than ever before.

Player Career & Manager Career:

Player Career and Manager Career modes have received significant updates.

Take control as a Player Agent, paving your own path to glory.

Enjoy the new Spectator Mode in Manager Career, allowing you to focus solely on coaching.

Exciting Authenticity:

EA Sports FC 24 boasts an impressive level of authenticity with over 19,000 genuine players, 700 clubs, 30+ leagues, and 100+ stadiums.

The cover star spotlight has been passed on to Haaland, who replaces Mbappe from FIFA 23.

Stay tuned for more updates as we bring you the latest news and exciting features of the game.