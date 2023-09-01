EA FC 24 OTW Tracker: Our picks for OTW this year

EA FC 24 will be with us just this month! As we get closer to the full release of the new title we still await FC 24 ratings that should be with us officially very soon!

With pitch notes and deep dives for FC 24 on Ultimate Team, Clubs, Career Mode, and gameplay, we have a good understanding of what to expect in EA FC 24 adding to the hype of the new title.

As we wait for EA to release FC 24 ratings we have created our own predictions for the men's top 100 players with an article taking you through all the top players and wonderkids in the game.

Currently have have leaks on the FC 24 ratings from 50-41, 40-31, 30-21, 20-11, and 10-1! Now it is time for our FC 24 Ultimate Team OTW predictions!

EA FC 24 OTW tracker

OTW cards, also known as Ones to Watch, are a special card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. These cards feature football players who have recently transferred to new clubs who are players to keep an eye on.

click to enlarge + 6

OTW cards have dynamic ratings that can increase throughout the season based on the player's real-life performance and the release of in-form (IF) cards. They are popular for their investment potential and add excitement to FC 24 Ultimate Team as players track the progress of these rising stars and established talents.

Our EA FC 24 OTW predictions

Lionel Messi

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi is currently having a blast in the United States, he has single-handedly taken them from the worst team in MLS to a team no one wants to play anymore. We can expect to see Messi receive many TOTW cards making this potential OTW very expensive!

click to enlarge + 6

Alexis Mac Allister

Newly transferred Liverpool player, Mac Allister may be one of the only Liverpool players to receive an upgrade in FC 24 and he could be part of FC 24's first OTW promo! Mac Allister scored 10 goals last season for Brighton and now looks to help take Liverpool back to the top!

Harry Kane

Kane finally made his big-money move to Bayern Munich this summer and he will now try to continue his goal-scoring ways in the Bundesliga. Having the Bundesliga and English link would make this potential OTW card highly requested!

Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has set La Liga on fire so far this season, he is cementing himself as one of the best midfielders in the world. An amazingly talented player that would be amazing to see included in the OTW promo!

click to enlarge + 6

Allan Saint-Maximin

Al-Ahlil star Saint-Maximin could potentially receive an OTW card in FC 24. We are yet to see how many Saudi Pro League players will receive in-forms in Ultimate Team, however, this would be a great card to have included in the Ones to Watch promo.

Karim Benzema

Current Ballon d'Or holder Karim Benzema has also moved to the Saudi Pro League, with the current best player in the world on the move - surely he receives an OTW card in EA FC 24?

Moussa Diaby

Aston Villa are cooking this year! With the introduction of Diaby, they will be a force to be reckoned with. Diaby is a fantastic Ultimate Team player with great pace and dribbling, his OTW card could be insane!

click to enlarge + 6

N'Golo Kante

Another Saudi Pro League star, Kante has also made the move away from Chelsea, like many others this season. Out of all the OTW candidates, this card would probably be the least requested as we can expect a large downgrade, especially in his pace for EA FC 24.

Joao Cancelo

Newly transferred Barcelona star, Joao Cancelo is an exciting full-back who loves to join the attack. With EA FC La Liga partnership, it is very likely that we see Cancelo join the OTW promo!

Riyad Mahrez

Al-Ahli star Mahrez moved to the club after winning the treble with Manchester City, he has great technical stats and is sure to be a success in Saudi Arabia!

Kai Havertz

Another Chelsea player gone in the summer window, Havertz joined Arsenal as the London club look to strengthen their team ahead of another season where they will look to dethrone Manchester City from the title.

Sandro Tonali

AC Milan and now Newcastle United star Tonali has made his big-money move to the Premier League. With great all-round stats he would be the perfect OTW player for FC 24!

click to enlarge + 6

Declan Rice

West Ham legend and now Arsenal star has made his move to the runners-up of the Premier League as they now look to push for the title once again.

Mason Mount

Manchester United signed Mason Mount this summer transfer window from Chelsea making the English international a prime candidate for this OTW promo!

Milan Skriniar

Loading...

PSG signed Skriniar from Inter Milan on a free transfer. The CB is known for being one of the best on his day but he will firstly look to regain his form in Ligue 1.

Dominik Szoboszlai

Liverpool have their new top talent with Szoboszlai joining the club. He will look to help Liverpool get back up to the top of the Premier League.

click to enlarge + 6

OTW card design and release date?

We can expect to see EA release the OTW card design very soon and potentially even the players added into this promo after they announce the first batch of ratings for FC 24! We have our first promo announced already for the FC 24 Nike 'Mad Ready' promo which we can expect OTW to be released at the same time during early access!

For the latest EA FC 24 content keep up to date with RealSport101!