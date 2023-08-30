EA FC 24: OP Serie A players are back?

We are getting closer to the official launch of EA FC 24. We have a good understanding now of what to expect from EA FC 24 through many new pitch notes and deep dives, we are now getting closer to finding out official EA FC 24 ratings!

As we build up to seeing the official ratings, we have a men's Top 100 player prediction piece live that we will soon find out how accurate this is! Currently have have leaks on the FC 24 ratings from 50-41 to 40-31 and the latest piece 30-21.

Serie A squads have always been known to be the best value for money at the start of a new title. With overpowered players that cost just a fraction of a Premier League player, we predict that Serie A will be very popular at the start of FC 24!

Serie A starter squads are back?

It wouldn't be the start of a new title if Serie A starter squads weren't around! With some leaked information on Serie A players, it does look like there are many OP cards that can be used at the start game of FC 24. Serie A squads are usually popular at the start of a new title as this league is one where you can find the best value for money!

Bennacer (84 OVR)

Bennacer is upgraded from an 82-rated card to 84, with every stat above 80 rated apart from his shooting. He will be used a lot at the start of FC 24 and with a potential special card he will be very close to joining the gullet gang of all 80+ stats!

Tomori (84 OVR)

Tomori remains the same rating in FC 24 as an 84-rated CB! His English link will make his price higher, however, if you can get your hands on him from the beginning of FC 24 then he will play like one of the best CBs in the game!

Tijjani Reijnders (78 OVR)

New AC Milan star Reijnders receives a +7 upgrade in FC 24 making him the perfect box-to-box starter player for the beginning of your Ultimate Team. We can see this card becoming very popular for those who do not have many coins. He is also one or two upgrades away from being a top midfielder in FC 24!

We are aware that there will be many more Serie A players who will be OP and perfect for starter squads, however, we only have information on AC Milan players at the moment.

Why buy Serie A players at the start of FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Serie A players are always considered cheap at the beginning of a new title, compared to other leagues. There are also many hidden gems such as players like Reijnders as listed above who have great base stats and will only cost around 1-2k coins at the start of the game. If Reijnders was a Premier League player this card would cost considerably more.

