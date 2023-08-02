There has been plenty of new information about EA FC 24 coming out in the last few days. Some new features were introduced, such as Playstyles, coaching staff, and evolutions.

However, not all of them were well received by the community. The coaching staff feature was heavily criticized, while some glitches caught in the EA FC 24 gameplay trailer also left players quite disappointed.

But it seems EA FC 24 finally caught a break, with players loving the Nike promo card design. This promo card design is unique, with the card looking astonishing. So, let's check it out.

The Nike promo card design is fascinating

As mentioned above, it seems that EA FC 24 finally got something right. The Nike promo card design has received plenty of praise from players, with the EA FC community loving it.

This is part of the Nike Ultimate Team Campaign. If the other things in the campaign look as good as the promo card, then it will be a huge success.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Futgraphics

The card has golden borders, with the center being covered by a distinct green colour. In the middle, we also have the classic Nike logo, which looks great on the card.

If the promo card already looks great in its "standard version", imagine it with a player's portrait, or animated cards. This is by far one of the best-looking cards the game has ever had. Hopefully, the other EA FC 24 cards will look just as good.

EA FC 24 Beta

Loading...

The EA FC 24 beta is very close to going live, giving players a chance to try out the game for the first time. Just like most beta versions, it will only be made available for a selected group of players.

click to enlarge + 2 Be the first one of your friends group to try out EA FC 24!

Because of that, many players are wondering how they can have access to it. EA FC 24 is one of the most anticipated games of 2023, so millions of players are eager to get their hands on it.

So, if you want to know how you can have access to the EA FC 24 veta, be sure to check out our guide. By following the steps in the guide, you will have a higher chance to be selected for the beta.