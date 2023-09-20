We welcome EA Sports FC 24 to our screens in just a few days' time, and we have loads of content for you to get stuck into, as we countdown to the release of EA FC 24.

The official player ratings have given fans loads of players to consider for their starter squads, and there is lots of Ultimate Team, Career Mode, and Clubs content on our website.

PlayStyles and PlayStyles+ are a new feature in EA FC 24, replacing Traits from previous FIFAs, which give players who are considered the best in the world at that specific playstyle a healthy boost to their Ultimate Team card. We have already discussed the players with the Quick Step, and Acrobatic PlayStyles so be sure to check those out!

Players with the Long Throw PlayStyles+ in EA FC 24

Long Throws are rarely used in FIFA these days, however, they are slept as a tactic, especially with a player who has the PlayStyles+. If you need a goal in Weekend League and you have a throw-in in a decent area, then why not try and pump it into the box, the Stoke City way?

These players are considered the best in the world at the Long Throw, so give them a try in EA FC 24!

Sveindis Jonsdottir (82 OVR)

Icelandic winger Sveindis Jonsdottir plays for Vfl Wolfsburg in the Frauen-Bundesliga, a newly added league into EA FC 24. Jonsdottir looks like a great starter card, with 92 pace, and 81 dribbling being her standout stats. Plus the Long Throw PlayStyles+.

Luis Hernandez (75 OVR)

Not to be mistaken for the Mexican Icon, Luis Hernandez is a Spanish CB for La Liga club Cadiz, and despite having a very unexciting card, could be a good asset to have with his Long Throw PlayStyles+, you never know!

Ryan Malone (68 OVR)

Ryan Malone is a CB for 3. Liga club, Ingolstadt in Germany. The player from the United States has 80 physical which is pretty great for a 68-rated card.

Marc Roberts (68 OVR)

Birmingham City's Marc Roberts must've gotten his throwing technique off the Blues' new owner, Tom Brady. The Long Throw PlayStyles+ must be the reason why the G.O.A.T of the NFL joined the club.

Bart van Hintum (68 OVR)

Bart van Hintum is the final 68-rated OVR centre back on this list, although he does have a surprising 72 passing stat. If he's as good at passing with his feet as he is with his hands, then he could be a hidden gem.

Torge Paetow (67 OVR)

Torge Paetow is another player who plays in the third division of German football, this time with SC Verl. As well as his PlayStyles+ attribute, the CB has a 5-star weak foot.

James Hill (66 OVR)

Heading to the Premier League now, and we have Bournemouth's James Hill. He made the move from Fleetwood Town to the club in 2022 and is currently on loan at Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

Daniel O'Shaughnessy (66 OVR)

Finnish international Daniel O'Shaughnessy currently plays for Karlsruher in Bundesliga.2. There must be something in the water in Germany because most of this list is playing in the country!

Ben Tozer (64 OVR)

Heading to League Two and Wales now, and we have Ben Tozer of Wrexham. Tozer captains the club, and his throw-ins are a huge threat at that level. He also has 80 physical which is fantastic for a bronze card.

Mickey Demetriou (63 OVR)

The final PlayStyles+ member for the Long Throw is Crewe Alexandra player, Mickey Demetriou. The CB once had a 73-rated TOTW card in FIFA 21 when he was at Newport County.

Best Players with Long Throw PlayStyles

Now we have gone throw the elusive list of players considered the best in the world at the Long Throw. We now take a look at the Top 10 OVR players with the normal version of the Long Throw PlayStyles.

This list is way more exciting and features two players who have just come off the back of winning the treble with Manchester City.

Here are the best players with the Long Throw PlayStyles in EA FC 24:

Kieran Trippier (85 OVR)

(85 OVR) John Stones (85 OVR)

(85 OVR) Katie McCabe (85 OVR)

(85 OVR) Theo Hernandez (85 OVR)

(85 OVR) Kyle Walker (84 OVR)

(84 OVR) Ellie Carpenter (83 OVR)

(83 OVR) Meghan Klingenberg (83 OVR)

(83 OVR) Kelley O'Hara (83 OVR)

(83 OVR) Jonathan Clauss (81 OVR)

(81 OVR) Denzel Dumfries (81 OVR)

For more of the latest EA FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.