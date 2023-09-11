EA FC 24: Ligue 1 set to be the best UT starter league?

We are getting closer to the official launch of EA FC 24. We have a good understanding now of what to expect from EA FC 24 through many new pitch notes and deep dives, we are now getting closer to finding out official EA FC 24 ratings!

Leaks have been coming in on a daily basis on players from clubs all over the world giving fans a first insight into a range of player ratings outside of the top 100. These leaks have included some OP players such as from the Serie A who could be great for a starter squad.

Ligue 1 is another league that is known for having value for money in Ultimate Team and we will take you through some of the most exciting players that will be available for cheap in EA FC 24.

Ligue 1 starter squads in FC 24?

The Ligue 1 has always been known for its value for money and OP players, and FC 24 is no different as we have some great OP players to showcase that will be available for cheap in the game.

Elye Wahi (78 OVR)

Wahi is a fantastic talent at just 20 years old he already has a great card for both FC 24 Ultimate Team and Career Mode. With 90 pace and 78 shooting, he can definitely do a good job at the start of FC 24.

Denis Zakaria (79 OVR)

Zakaria comes into EA FC 24 with great stats for a CDM, 80 pace and 84 physicality are his standout stats allowing him to cover his player and retrieve the ball back. He is perfect for a cheap Ligue 1 starter squad in FC 24.

Tiago Djalo (76 OVR)

Djalo has a fantastic card that could be very OP in the start of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. Another talent at just 23 years old, Djalo is one to watch. With 81 pace and 79 physicality, he can do a job at the start game of UT.

