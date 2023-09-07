EA FC 24: Kevin De Bruyne CANNOT buy an upgrade!

We are just a couple of weeks away from the launch of EA FC 24, and fans worldwide will finally be able to get their hands on the new title of FC 24. With just official ratings yet to be announced by EA the hype is at an all-time high.

Numerous leaks have surfaced regarding the player ratings for EA FC 24, providing us with a solid grasp of EA's evaluations for players entering the new title. As a result, we can begin to assemble an idea of what some overpowered starter squads might look like. Additionally, the inclusion of women in Ultimate Team will introduce a plethora of new options for assembling squads, offering a wide array of OP Women players to choose from in FC 24.

With ratings being leaked online we do have a first insight on the ratings of gold cards, the latest being Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne who will NOT be happy!

Kevin De Bruyne (91 OVR)

Treble winner, Kevin De Bruyne has been 91 rated for the past 6 years in FIFA and EA FC 24. An amazing achievement to continue playing at such high standards year after year, but what does he need to do to get an upgrade in FC 24?

Since FIFA 19 (2018/19 season) Kevin De Bruyne has remained at the 91 rating point. Although he was a fantastic player in that season, it would also be fair to say KDB has had many seasons where he has improved and matured as a player such as the 2019/20 season where he made 20 Premier League assists yet still didn't get an upgrade.

Most noticeably, last season Kevin De Bruyne had a stand-out season scoring 7 goals and assisting 16 in the Premier League, statistically not as good as the previous season but he was vital in City winning the treble.

In last season's UCL win, KDB scored 2 goals and assisted 6 in just 9 starts while maintaining a 7.62 average rating, not to mention he was injured in the Champions League final making him miss the majority of the match

This raises the question, what would Kevin De Bruyne have to do to get to the 92 overall? Will he ever get the upgrade he has been fighting for? We will have to wait and see in this current season!

One thing is for sure, he is one of the best midfielders in the world who continues to perform at the highest level of world football.

