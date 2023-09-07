As fans prepare to say goodbye to FIFA, and welcome EA Sports FC 24, excitement for the new game begins!

With player ratings being released thick and fast we have you covered, with every team that has their ratings leaked, ranging from Bayern Munich, to Real Madrid and all the way to the UK with Manchester City.

We also have several pieces covering the Top 50 player ratings in EA FC, starting with the 50-41 ratings and ending with the Top 10 players in EA FC 24!

Juventus player ratings in EA FC 24

Juventus dominated Italian football until about four years ago, and since then, we have seen three different Serie A champions.

Littered with huge footballing names over the years, the side from Turin has struggled as of late, and partly through their own doing, with last season being their lowest finish in over a decade, as they ranked seventh in the league.

However, this was due to a points deduction and EA followed suit with the Italian Football Federation by also deducting some players' ratings!

So let's have a look at Juventus' player ratings in EA FC 24!

click to enlarge + 5 via @Fut_scoreboard

Wojciech Szczesny (86 OVR)

Since joining Juve in 2017, Szczesny solidified his goalkeeping position, whilst taking over the legendary Gianluigi Buffon. The Polish international finished third in the clean sheet rankings last season, with 15, which is his best tally yet for the club. However, EA has kept his rating the same in FC 24.

click to enlarge + 5 Wojciech Szczesny

Gleison Bremer (84 OVR)

Bremer was a highly sought-after name before his move to Juventus, and you can see why! He is perhaps the reason his GK has had his best clean sheets tally. The Brazilian has helped solidify the defence and can also chip in with a goal, scoring four for the Old Lady last season, hence the +1 upgrade by EA!

Federico Chiesa (84 OVR)

Injuries have caused Chiesa problems over recent years, however, on his day he is unbelievable. EA has kept Chiesa's rating the same in EA FC 24 and he will be hoping to improve it with a full season under his belt.

Adrien Rabiot (84 OVR)

One of Juventus' biggest upgrades goes to Adrien Rabiot, as he goes from an 80 rating to 84! The Frenchman's card looks amazing and could be very fun to use in Ultimate Team. After 12 goal contributions in Serie A last year, Rabiot will become a fan favourite for EA FC 24 players.

Filip Kostic (83 OVR)

11 goal contributions in the Italian league last season weren't enough for Kostic to retain his rating, as he has received a -2 downgrade for EA FC 24. The Serbian looks to have a great all-round card, but will likely be only used as a starter player.

click to enlarge + 5 Filip Kostic

Dusan Vlahovic (83 OVR)

From one countryman to another, Vlahovic has had his critics since pulling on a Juve shirt, however, this year could be where he meets his expectations. He gets a -1 downgrade from EA this year, however does have a perfect link to Kostic.

Paul Pogba (82 OVR)

Paul Pogba gets a huge -3 downgrade to his EA FC 24 player rating. The Frenchman seems to be injured all the time recently, and EA believes that this warrants a big downgrade. He played only six times last season, and the majority of those games weren't the full 90 minutes.

Manuel Locatelli (82 OVR)

In his second season with the club, Locatelli was very consistent in the holding midfield spot and will continue to be for Massimiliano Allegri's side. The Italian CDM retains his rating for EA FC 24.

Danilo (81 OVR)

Juventus captain Danilo had arguably his best season for the club last campaign, which sees him get a +1 upgrade in EA FC 24. Playing primarily at centre-back last year, it's likely that'll be his best position in the game, although he may make a solid RB option too.

click to enlarge + 5 Danilo

Nicolo Fagioli (77 OVR)

After a successful loan spell at Cremonese, Fagioli had his breakout season for Juventus last semester, where he contributed to six goals from midfield. The 22-year-old looks to have great potential and could be one for your Career Mode save especially with a +4 upgrade!

Timothy Weah (74 OVR)

Loading...

A summer move from LOSC Lille to Juventus wasn't enough for EA to give the right-midfielder an upgrade in EA FC 24, so he retains his rating. The American looks to be a good pick for a Silver Stars squad though!

click to enlarge + 5 Tim Weah

Andrea Cambiaso (74 OVR)

A promising Italian wing-back, Cambiaso will look to make his impression on the first team this season and continue in the right direction with his career. At 23 years old, he could be a solid cheap buy for a Career Mode save, and EA has made him better this season with a +2 upgrade.

For more EA FC 24 ratings news, keep up to date with RealSport101.