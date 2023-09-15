EA FC 24 is almost here and we now officially have our first POTM announced coming from the Premier League!

Each year, upon the release of the new game, the POTM gives players the opportunity to get their hands on a special card early on. And with the first already announced, it is only a matter of time until EA Sports releases the first POTM special card.

Let's take a look at our winner and what we can expect!

Premier League POTM in EA FC 24

Tottenham playmaker, James Maddison has won the Player of the Month for August. After moving to the club this summer transfer window he has had an instant impact under Ange Postecoglou.

Maddison played three matches in August in the Premier League scoring one and assisting two and with an average rating of 8.1 across all three games he has been a breath of fresh air at Spurs. With an average pass accuracy of 86% and a whopping 10 chances created already, he is going to have a stand-out season playing very attacking football under Ange at Tottenham.

click to enlarge Credit: Via @DonkTrading on Twitter

We already know that James Maddison is currently 84 rated in EA FC 24 with 71 pace, 81 shooting, 86 passing, 86 dribbling, 54 defending, and 63 physicality. However, for his POTM card, he is predicted to receive a +2 upgrade to the 86 rating boosting his stats by a good margin!

Will POTM Maddison be an SBC?

We are yet to have any confirmation on how fans can earn this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, we would predict that he will be an SBC card that can be done through numerous Squad Building Challenges, however, we must wait for confirmation on this.

The alternative to this is that he will be available through completing objectives in FC 24 such as playing Squad Battles games in order to earn this card for essentially free.

For more EA FC 24 news keep up to date with RealSport101!