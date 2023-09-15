We finally have official FC 24 ratings and stats! Ratings have been dropping over the past week by EA Sports but we now have the full database available!

With loads of stats to go through, this article will showcase players with the best shooting statistics and we have an incredible list ready. We cannot wait till we get our hands on EA FC 24 and potentially play with some of these players!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the players with the highest shooting stats!

Highest Shooting in EA FC 24

1. Harry Kane (93 SHO)

New Bayern Munich star, Harry Kane tops this list in FC 24 as the player with the highest shooting. He is tied on this list with another striker you have maybe heard of before from Manchester City. Kane is 90 rated in EA FC 24 with great attacking stats, despite his pace downgrade he still looks like a great poacher in the box.

2. Erling Haaland (93 SHO)

It wouldn't be a 'top' list without the one and only Haaland who is in the tied spot at the top with Harry Kane. Haaland enters FC 24 as a 91-rated striker with 89 pace, 88 physicality, and of course a whopping 93 shooting. He is the best striker in the game in terms of all-rounded stats alongside Mbappe.

3. Robert Lewandowski (91 SHO)

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski joins FC 24 with a 90-rated card and some amazing stats. With of course shooting being the highest at 91, Lewandowski also has 87 dribbling, 84 physicality, and 80 passing. He will be one of the top finishers in the game.

4. Alexia Putellas (90 SHO)

The Barcelona midfielder, Putellas has some outstanding stats for a CM, firstly being 91 rated she is one of the best CMs in the game. With 90 shooting we can already see the longshots flying in! Along with 90 shooting she also has 91 passing and 92 dribbling. This is one of the best base cards we have seen in a while and Putellas will be in everyone's dream Ultimate Team!

5. Kylian Mbappe (90 SHO)

Now what type of list would this be if we didn't include Mbappe? The French striker has one of the best cards on the game with 97 pace, 90 shooting, and 92 dribbling. At 91 rated, Mbappe is an all-round amazing striker that no one would want to match up against

6. Alex Morgan (89 SHO)

Alex Morgan joins EA FC 24 as an 89-rated striker with an amazing 89 shooting and 88 dribbling. Morgan looks like a top striker and with 83 pace, she is fast enough to make many people's Ultimate Teams.

7. Ada Hegerberg (89 SHO)

Hegerberg joins the world of Ultimate Team with an 89-rated card! She has insane stats such as of course her 89 shooting along with 91 finishing and 93 positioning, Hegerber is always at the right place at the right time! With 89 jumping and 80 strength she is great for poaching around the box.

8. Ewa Pajor (89 SHO)

Pajor looks to be a really OP card, coming in at an 87 overall she has 85 pace, 89 shooting, and 89 dribbling. At 5'6"/ 167cm, she has very good agility and is nimble on the ball. Pajor will definitely be one of the top-used Women strikers in Ultimate team!

9. Karim Benzema (88 SHO)

Karim the dream Benzema HAD to be on this list, with 88 shooting he does not miss many chances. The latest player of the year made a big move to the Saudi Pro League but he still has an amazing card coming to FC 24.

10. Sam Kerr (88 SHO)

Sam Kerr joins EA FC 24 Ultimate Team as a 90-rated striker with 88 shooting, 90 dribbling, and 85 pace, and lets not forget her 85 physicality. At 5'6"/ 168cm, she will play like prime Tevez back in the FIFA days and we cannot wait!

