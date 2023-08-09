The long-awaited moment has arrived as EA Sports unveils the FC 24 Ultimate Team deep dive, presented through an engaging 6 and a half-minute live stream on YouTube. This captivating showcase delves into the array of novelties and enhancements within EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Amidst a crescendo of anticipation, the fervor surrounding EA FC 24 has culminated in a crescendo, leaving only one final immersive exploration on the horizon – Clubs. Our journey, enriched by in-depth explorations into gameplay mechanics, career mode intricacies, match day experiences, and ultimate team enhancements, has provided us with a comprehensive glimpse into the enticing offerings of this new chapter and the dawn of an exciting era for EA Sports FC.

The Ultimate Team deep dive showcased loads of new information, one new update got many FC fans happy as it was something fans have been asking for all year! Let's dive into the news!

EA FC 24 loan cards hidden from SBCs

Exciting times arrive from EA Sports as they unveil a highly anticipated feature: the ability to conceal loan cards during SBCs (Squad Building Challenges). Bid adieu to the frustration of scrolling past loan players within your club – those days are now history. No longer will you be vexed by the need to discard loan players while navigating through your collection.

With the effortless click of a button, loan players will seamlessly vanish from view as you engage in squad building challenges, streamlining the process and ensuring a smoother experience. This thoughtful addition is set to enhance the efficiency and ease of SBC completion.

EA have shown through this deep dive that they are listening to community feedback through 'community improvements' such as position modifier removal, icon chemistry changes and more.

Loan cards being hidden was a feature that we included in our 'Five things we want to see in the EA FC 24 Ultimate Team Deep Dive', which is great to see confirmed to be in EA FC 24!

