EA FC 24 early access is almost here! With the all fans looking to get the new title of EA FC Ultimate Team started.

With EA FC 24 ratings now officially out and Icons announced in EA FC 24 we are full steam ahead towards the release of the game.

As Icons have been announced, we now officially have 108 Icons in the game and fans are asking, is this too much?

Too many Icons in EA FC 24

Icons/Legends were introduced to the game to highlight the best players to grace a football pitch of all time, we are talking generational talents who have been able to make an impact on the game. Having an Icon or packing an Icon in EA FC 24 should feel like the greatest achievement however, there are so many Icons in the game now it is almost certain that you will pack an Icon now.

Icons should be known for the best players of all time being in the game such as Ronaldo, Pele, Ronaldinho, Zidane, and Cruyff to name a few. These are all players who have left their mark on the game and will always be remembered as some of the greatest.

click to enlarge + 2

While we do have these world greats in EA FC 24 with players that are some of the greatest of all time, we also have some players that are in this extensive list who should not be considered an 'Icon'.

Now in EA FC 24 we have 108 Icons including the likes of, Ian Rush, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Michael Essien, Hernan Crespo, and Jari Litmanen. Do not get us wrong, we are fully aware that these players are fantastic and have had amazing careers however, should they be considered 'Icons'?

click to enlarge + 2

We say no, we believe that there are too many Icons in EA FC 24 and this list has to be brutally cut down for the next title, making Icons more enjoyable to play with and bringing back the feeling that Legends/Icons used to bring.

