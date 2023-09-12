EA FC 24 Duel Entitlement: How does it work?

EA Sports FC 24 is almost here and fans are waiting eagerly to get their hands on a copy of the new game, whether that be a physical purchase or buying it on the console store!

With not long to go until the 29 September release date, we have been working relentlessly to give you all of the latest EA FC 24 news, including player ratings, deep dives for different game modes, and guides to make your EA FC 24 experience better!

EA has announced that the new game will have Dual Entitlement, and we are going to tell you what it is and how it works, so let's get stuck in!

What is Dual Entitlement?

click to enlarge + 3 Erling Haaland EA FC 24

Dual Entitlement is fairly simple. When purchasing EA FC 24, you will have the option of purchasing the version specifically for your console, or a Dual Entitlement version, which will have access to both versions of the game on new-gen and old-gen.

If you are a PlayStation 4 user and want to upgrade to a PlayStation 5 at some point during the EA FC 24 game cycle, then you have the ability to purchase EA FC 24 for both consoles at no additional cost.

This works the exact same for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S too.

Dual Entitlement - How does it work?

When purchasing EA FC 24 you will have two options, either buy the game in the version of your console, or the Dual Entitlement version for the same price.

Dual Entitlement allows you to download the game on a new-gen and old-gen console and play both versions of the game.

click to enlarge + 3 EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition Cover

If you are planning on buying a new-gen console at some point during the EA FC 24 cycle, then Dual Entitlement is perfect for you!

However, this only works when upgrading from a PS4 to a PS5 and from an Xbox One to an Xbox Series X/S, it is cross-generation, not cross-platform.

Benefits of Dual Entitlement

If you are a PS5 player and your friends are PS4 players, Dual Entitlement will allow you to play with the PS4 version of the game on your new-gen console so that you can play game modes like Clubs and Ultimate Team with your friends!

click to enlarge + 3 Clubs EA FC 24

You also seek benefit from playing on a new-gen console with EA's cutting-edge HyperMotionV technology, which EA claims, 'captures the game as it's truly played, using volumetric data from more than 180 professional men's and women's football matches to ensure player movements in-game accurately reflect real-world action on the pitch.'

So it sounds like Dual Entitlement is a no-brainer, right?

For more of the latest EA FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.