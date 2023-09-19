EA Sports FC 24 is upon us, and we have everything you need to know ahead of the 29 September release date.
With all this incredible information ahead of the new game, you will want to be sure that you know all the controls to give yourself an advantage against other players in EA FC 24, and our controls guide is the perfect way to turn you from a good player into a great one! So, without further ado, let's take a look at the EA FC 24 controls guide.
EA FC 24 controls
EA will be changing the name of their title for the first time in 30 years, since the divorce between themselves and FIFA. Newly named EA FC will thankfully not be seeing many changes in the controls from previous titles. However, if there are any upon the release of the game, we shall update this piece immediately!
This list is vast, so be sure to master the basic controls before moving on to the more trickier combinations.
Player movement
Player movement is incredibly important in EA FC 24 to shrug off your opponent and get away from them. Even the best defensive players will struggle to keep up with you after you have mastered these controls.
|Action
|PlayStation
|Xbox
|Move Player
|L
|L
|Sprint
|R2 (Hold Down) + Direction
|RT (Hold Down) + Direction
|Shield/Jockey
|L2 (Hold Down) + Direction
|LT (Hold Down) + Direction
|First Touch/Knock On
|R2 + R + Direction
|RT + R + Direction
|Stop and Face Goal
|L + no direction + L1
|L + no direction + LB
|Strafe Dribble
|L1 + L
|LB + L
|Agile Dribble
|R1 + L
|RB + L
|Stop Ball
|R2 + no direction
|RT + no direction
|Jostle (Ball In Air)
|L2
|L2
|Skill Moves
|R
|R
|Slow Dribble
|L2 + R2 + L + Direction
|Lt + RT + L + Direction
Attacking controls
We begin with the attacking controls. Goals win games, so mastering these should help you win against every opponent. We start with the more simple attacking controls before moving to the more advanced ones towards the end of the list.
|Action
|PlayStation
|Xbox
|Ground Pass/header
|X
|A
|Lob pass/cross/header
|▢
|X
|Through Ball
|△
|Y
|Shoot/Volley/Header
|O
|B
|Chip Shot
|L1 + O
|LB + B
|Finesse Shot
|R1 + O
|RB + O
|Power Shot
|L1 + R1 + O
|LB + RB + O
|Time Your Shot
|O + O (Timed)
|B + B (Timed)
|Low Shot
|O (Tap)
|B (Tap)
|Fake Shot
|O then X + Direction
|B then A + Direction
|Fake pass
|▢ then X + Direction
|X then A + Direction
|Driven Through Pass
|R1 + △
|RB + Y
|Protect Ball
|L2 (Hold Down)
|LT (Hold Down)
|Driven Ground Pass
|R1 + X
|R1 + A
|Lofted Ground Pass
|X + X
|A + A
|Lofted Through Pass
|△ + △
|Y + Y
|Lobbed Through Pass
|L1 + △
|LB + Y
|Driven Lobbed Through Pass
|L1 + R1 + △
|LB + RB + Y
|Driven Lob Pass/Driven Cross
|R1 + ▢
|RB + X
|High Lob/High Cross
|L1 + ▢
|LB + X
|Ground Cross
|▢ + ▢
|X + X
|Whipped Cross
|L1 + R1 + ▢
|LB + RB + X
|Driven Ground Cross
|R1 + ▢ + ▢
|RB + X + X
|Trigger Run
|L1
|LB
|Call for Support
|R1
|RB
|Double Teammate Support
|R1 + R1
|RB + RB
|Dummy a Pass
|L + no direction + R1 (Press and Hold)
|L + no direction + RB (Press and Hold)
|Flair Pass
|L2 + X
|LT + A
|Flair Shot
|L2 + O
|LT + B
|Flair Lob/Cross
|L2 + ▢
|LT + X
|Flair Through Ball
|L2 + △
|LT + Y
|Let Ball Run
|R1 (Press and Hold) + L (Away from Ball)
|RB (Press and Hold) + L (Away from Ball)
|Flick Up
|R3
|RS
|Disguised First Touch
|L1 + R1 + L (Towards Ball)
|LB + RB + L (Towards Ball)
|Set Up Touch
|R1 + R + Direction (Hold)
|RB + R + Direction (Hold)
|Pass and Go
|L1 + X
|LB + A
|Pass and Move
|X + R + Direction (Hold)
|A + R + Direction (Hold)
|Directional Runs
|Tap L1 + R (Flick in any Direction)
|Tap LB + R (Flick in any Direction)
|Player Lock
|L + R
|L + R
|Switching (Player Lock)
|L (Flick in any Direction)
|L (Flick in any Direction)
|Hard Super Cancel
|L1 + R1 + L2 + R2
|LB + RB + LT + RT
|Cancel Foul Advantage
|L2 + R2
|LT + RT
Defending controls
The art of defending can turn an average EA FC player into an unstoppable one. Preventing your opponent from scoring a goal is the ultimate weapon, and using your defenders wisely with these controls will help you achieve success!
|Action
|PlayStation
|Xbox
|Change Player
|L1
|LB
|Change Player (Manual)
|R + Direction
|R + Direction
|Icon Switching
|R
|R
|Tackle/Push or Pull (when chasing)
|O
|B
|Hard Tackle
|O (Press and Hold)
|B (Press and Hold)
|Instant Hard Tackle
|R1 + O
|RB + B
|Sliding Tackle
|▢
|X
|Hard/Clearance Slide Tackle
|R1 + ▢
|RB + X
|Clearance
|O
|B
|Technical Clearance
|R1 + O
|RB + B
|Shoulder Challenge/Sealout
|O
|O
|Contain
|X (Press and Hold)
|A (Press and Hold)
|Teammate Contain
|R1 (Press and Hold)
|RB (Press and Hold)
|Running Jockey
|L2 + R2 (Hold Down)
|LT + RT (Hold Down)
|Pull and Hold (when chasing)
|O (Press and Hold)
|B (Press and Hold)
|Quick Get Up (after slide tackle)
|▢
|X
|Engage Shielding Opponent
|L2 + L (Towards Shielding Dribbler)
|LT + L (Towards Shielding Dribbler)
|Rush Goalkeeper Out
|△ (Press and Hold)
|Y (Press and Hold)
|Goalkeeper Cross Intercept
|△ + △ (Press and Hold)
|Y + Y (Press and Hold)
Goalkeeper controls
Goalkeeper controls are pivotal when it comes to playing EA FC 24. Not only can you stop the ball from going in the net, but also create counterattacks and get the ball up the field. It all stems from the man or woman between the sticks.
|Action
|PlayStation
|Xbox
|Drop Kick
|O (OR) ▢
|B (OR) X
|Throw/Pass
|X
|A
|Drop Ball
|△
|Y
|Pick Up Ball
|R1
|RB
|Driven Throw
|R1 + X
|RB + A
|Driven Kick
|R1 + ▢
|RB + X
|Move Goalkeeper
|R3 (Press and Hold) + R
|RS (Press and Hold) + R
|GK Cover Far Post
|R3 (Press and Hold)
|RS (Press and Hold)
Free kicks
Regardless of the score line, ensuring a free kick goes in the back of the net can be a game changer. Those who can score every type of free kick will be levels above the rest. It's that simple.
|Action
|PlayStation
|Xbox
|Aim
|L
|L
|Reticle Aim
|R
|R
|Time Your Shot
|O + O (Timed)
|B + B (Timed)
|Ground Pass
|X
|A
|Lob Pass/Cross
|▢
|X
|Wall Jump
|△
|Y
|Wall Charge
|X
|A
|Move Wall
|L2 or R2
|LT or RT
|Select Kick Taker
|R2
|RT
|Add Kick Taker
|R1 or L2
|RB or LT
|Move Goalkeeper
|▢ or O
|X or B
|Call 2nd Kick Taker
|L2
|LT
|2nd Kick Taker Curled Shot
|L2 + O
|LT + O
|2nd Kick Taker Layoff Pass
|L2 + X
|LT + A
|2nd Kick Taker Layoff Chip
|L2 + ▢
|LT + X
|2nd Kick Taker Run Over Ball
|L2 + O then X
|LT + B then A
|Call 3rd Kick Taker
|R1
|RB
|3rd Kick Taker Curled Shot
|R1 + O
|RB + O
|3rd Kick Taker Run Over Ball
|R1 + O then X
|RB + O then X
Penalties
The dreaded spot kick. Some people thrive under the pressure of a penalty kick and some people crumble. Master these controls and better your chances as you go one-on-one against the goalkeeper.
|Action
|PlayStation
|Xbox
|Aim
|L
|L
|Shoot
|O
|B
|Finesse Shot
|R1 + O
|RB + B
|Chip Shot
|L1 + O
|LB + B
|Select Kick Taker
|R2
|RT
|Goalkeeper Move Side to Side
|L + Direction
|L + Direction
|Goalkeeper Dive
|R + Direction
|R + Direction
|Goalkeeper Gestures
|X or O or ▢ or △
|A or B or X or Y
Corners and throw-ins
Both of these set pieces can help you in-game if you are smart about using them. Corners in FIFA 23 were incredibly OP and overhead kicks and headers were scored in abundance by players. Get to know the controls for EA FC 24 because they will come in handy.
|Action
|PlayStation
|Xbox
|Corners - Lob Cross
|▢
|X
|Corners - Pass
|X
|A
|Aim Kick
|L
|L
|Display Corner Tactics
|D-Pad Down
|D-Pad Down
|Run Far Post
|D-Pad Down then Up
|D-Pad Down then Up
|Edge of Box Run
|D-Pad Down then Right
|D-Pad Down then Right
|Crowd the Goalkeeper
|D-Pad Down then Left
|D-Pad Down then Left
|Run Near Post
|D-Pad Down then Down
|D-Pad Down then Down
|Move Along Line (Throw In)
|L
|L
|Short Throw In
|X
|A
|Short Throw In (Manual)
|△
|Y
|Long Throw In
|▢ or X (Press and Hold)
|X or A (Press and Hold)
|Fake Throw
|▢ + X or X + ▢
|X + A or A + X
Tactics
Tactics in-game can be crucial, especially when the chips are down, or when you come up against an opponent to the one you set up in. Quickly switching tactics can alter the way your team plays in your favour.
|Action
|PlayStation
|Xbox
|Display Attacking Tactics
|D-Pad Up
|D-Pad Up
|Get in the Box
|D-Pad Up then Up
|D-Pad Up then Up
|Attacking Full Backs
|D-Pad Up then Right
|D-Pad Up then Right
|Hug Sideline
|D-Pad Up then Left
|D-Pad Up then Left
|Extra Striker
|D-Pad Up then Down
|D-Pad Up then Down
|Display Defending Tactics
|D-Pad Down
|D-Pad Down
|Striker Drop Back
|D-Pad Down then Up
|D-Pad Down then Up
|Team Press
|D-Pad Down then Right
|D-Pad Down then Right
|Overload Ball Side
|D-Pad Down then Left
|D-Pad Down then Left
|Offside Trap
|D-Pad Down then Down
|D-Pad Down then Down
|Change Game Plan
|D-Pad Left or D-Pad Right
|D-Pad Left or D-pad Right
|Quick Substitutes
|R2
|R2
Volta-specific controls
These controls are specific to the Volta game mode, meaning they can only be used in Volta. Trying these outside of the game mode will not make any difference, however, in Volta you will gain an advantage.
|Action
|PlayStation
|Xbox
|Special Powers
|R1
|RB
|Simple Skill Moves
|L1 (Press and Hold) + L + Direction
|LB (Press and Hold) + L + Direction
|Simple Flicks
|R3 + L + Direction
|RS + L + Direction
|Taunts
|L + no direction + R2 (Hold Down)
|L + no direction + RT (Hold Down)
|Change Mentality
|D-Pad Left or D-Pad Right
|D-Pad Left or D-Pad Right
|Hard Tackle
|▢
|X
