The home of sports games

The home of sports games

Gfinity Digital Media

EA FC 24 Controls Guide for PS4, PS5, Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S

By Nathan Salmon
share to other networks share to twitter share to facebook
Erling Haaland

EA Sports FC 24 is upon us, and we have everything you need to know ahead of the 29 September release date.

We have covered every inch of EA's newest release from deep dives into your favourite game modes, like Ultimate Team, Career Mode, and the newly named Clubs, to official ratings pieces, including the best Argentinian players and all players with the Finesse Shot PlayStyle.

With all this incredible information ahead of the new game, you will want to be sure that you know all the controls to give yourself an advantage against other players in EA FC 24, and our controls guide is the perfect way to turn you from a good player into a great one! So, without further ado, let's take a look at the EA FC 24 controls guide.

EA FC 24 controls

EA will be changing the name of their title for the first time in 30 years, since the divorce between themselves and FIFA. Newly named EA FC will thankfully not be seeing many changes in the controls from previous titles. However, if there are any upon the release of the game, we shall update this piece immediately!

We also have pieces covering Precision Passing in EA FC 24, as well as the Controlled Sprint, so be sure to check those out to gain even more of an advantage.

Vinicius Jr
click to enlarge
+ 8
Vinicius Jr

This list is vast, so be sure to master the basic controls before moving on to the more trickier combinations.

Player movement

Player movement is incredibly important in EA FC 24 to shrug off your opponent and get away from them. Even the best defensive players will struggle to keep up with you after you have mastered these controls.

Action PlayStation Xbox
Move PlayerLL
Sprint R2 (Hold Down) + DirectionRT (Hold Down) + Direction
Shield/JockeyL2 (Hold Down) + DirectionLT (Hold Down) + Direction
First Touch/Knock OnR2 + R + DirectionRT + R + Direction
Stop and Face GoalL + no direction + L1L + no direction + LB
Strafe Dribble L1 + LLB + L
Agile Dribble R1 + LRB + L
Stop BallR2 + no directionRT + no direction
Jostle (Ball In Air)L2L2
Skill MovesRR
Slow DribbleL2 + R2 + L + DirectionLt + RT + L + Direction

Attacking controls

We begin with the attacking controls. Goals win games, so mastering these should help you win against every opponent. We start with the more simple attacking controls before moving to the more advanced ones towards the end of the list.

Erling Haaland
click to enlarge
+ 8
Erling Haaland
Action PlayStation Xbox
Ground Pass/headerXA
Lob pass/cross/headerX
Through BallY
Shoot/Volley/HeaderOB
Chip ShotL1 + OLB + B
Finesse ShotR1 + ORB + O
Power Shot L1 + R1 + OLB + RB + O
Time Your ShotO + O (Timed)B + B (Timed)
Low Shot O (Tap)B (Tap)
Fake ShotO then X + DirectionB then A + Direction
Fake pass ▢ then X + DirectionX then A + Direction
Driven Through PassR1 + △RB + Y
Protect BallL2 (Hold Down)LT (Hold Down)
Driven Ground PassR1 + XR1 + A
Lofted Ground PassX + XA + A
Lofted Through Pass△ + △Y + Y
Lobbed Through PassL1 + △LB + Y
Driven Lobbed Through PassL1 + R1 + △LB + RB + Y
Driven Lob Pass/Driven CrossR1 + ▢RB + X
High Lob/High CrossL1 + ▢LB + X
Ground Cross▢ + ▢X + X
Whipped CrossL1 + R1 + ▢LB + RB + X
Driven Ground CrossR1 + ▢ + ▢RB + X + X
Trigger Run L1LB
Call for SupportR1RB
Double Teammate SupportR1 + R1RB + RB
Dummy a PassL + no direction + R1 (Press and Hold)L + no direction + RB (Press and Hold)
Flair PassL2 + XLT + A
Flair Shot L2 + OLT + B
Flair Lob/CrossL2 + ▢LT + X
Flair Through BallL2 + △LT + Y
Let Ball RunR1 (Press and Hold) + L (Away from Ball)RB (Press and Hold) + L (Away from Ball)
Flick UpR3RS
Disguised First TouchL1 + R1 + L (Towards Ball)LB + RB + L (Towards Ball)
Set Up TouchR1 + R + Direction (Hold)RB + R + Direction (Hold)
Pass and GoL1 + XLB + A
Pass and MoveX + R + Direction (Hold)A + R + Direction (Hold)
Directional RunsTap L1 + R (Flick in any Direction)Tap LB + R (Flick in any Direction)
Player LockL + RL + R
Switching (Player Lock)L (Flick in any Direction)L (Flick in any Direction)
Hard Super CancelL1 + R1 + L2 + R2LB + RB + LT + RT
Cancel Foul AdvantageL2 + R2LT + RT

Defending controls

The art of defending can turn an average EA FC player into an unstoppable one. Preventing your opponent from scoring a goal is the ultimate weapon, and using your defenders wisely with these controls will help you achieve success!

Virgil van Dijk
click to enlarge
+ 8
Virgil van Dijk
Action PlayStation Xbox
Change PlayerL1LB
Change Player (Manual)R + DirectionR + Direction
Icon SwitchingRR
Tackle/Push or Pull (when chasing)OB
Hard TackleO (Press and Hold)B (Press and Hold)
Instant Hard TackleR1 + ORB + B
Sliding TackleX
Hard/Clearance Slide TackleR1 + ▢RB + X
ClearanceOB
Technical ClearanceR1 + ORB + B
Shoulder Challenge/SealoutOO
ContainX (Press and Hold)A (Press and Hold)
Teammate ContainR1 (Press and Hold)RB (Press and Hold)
Running JockeyL2 + R2 (Hold Down)LT + RT (Hold Down)
Pull and Hold (when chasing)O (Press and Hold)B (Press and Hold)
Quick Get Up (after slide tackle)X
Engage Shielding OpponentL2 + L (Towards Shielding Dribbler)LT + L (Towards Shielding Dribbler)
Rush Goalkeeper Out△ (Press and Hold)Y (Press and Hold)
Goalkeeper Cross Intercept△ + △ (Press and Hold)Y + Y (Press and Hold)

Goalkeeper controls

Goalkeeper controls are pivotal when it comes to playing EA FC 24. Not only can you stop the ball from going in the net, but also create counterattacks and get the ball up the field. It all stems from the man or woman between the sticks.

Thibaut Courtois
click to enlarge
+ 8
Thibaut Courtois
Action PlayStation Xbox
Drop KickO (OR) ▢B (OR) X
Throw/PassXA
Drop BallY
Pick Up BallR1RB
Driven ThrowR1 + XRB + A
Driven KickR1 + ▢RB + X
Move GoalkeeperR3 (Press and Hold) + RRS (Press and Hold) + R
GK Cover Far PostR3 (Press and Hold)RS (Press and Hold)

Free kicks

Regardless of the score line, ensuring a free kick goes in the back of the net can be a game changer. Those who can score every type of free kick will be levels above the rest. It's that simple.

James Ward-Prowse
click to enlarge
+ 8
James Ward-Prowse
Action PlayStation Xbox
AimLL
Reticle AimRR
Time Your ShotO + O (Timed)B + B (Timed)
Ground PassXA
Lob Pass/CrossX
Wall Jump Y
Wall ChargeXA
Move WallL2 or R2LT or RT
Select Kick TakerR2RT
Add Kick TakerR1 or L2RB or LT
Move Goalkeeper▢ or OX or B
Call 2nd Kick TakerL2LT
2nd Kick Taker Curled ShotL2 + OLT + O
2nd Kick Taker Layoff PassL2 + XLT + A
2nd Kick Taker Layoff ChipL2 + ▢LT + X
2nd Kick Taker Run Over BallL2 + O then XLT + B then A
Call 3rd Kick TakerR1RB
3rd Kick Taker Curled ShotR1 + ORB + O
3rd Kick Taker Run Over BallR1 + O then XRB + O then X

Penalties

The dreaded spot kick. Some people thrive under the pressure of a penalty kick and some people crumble. Master these controls and better your chances as you go one-on-one against the goalkeeper.

Lionel Messi
click to enlarge
+ 8
Lionel Messi
Action PlayStation Xbox
AimLL
ShootOB
Finesse ShotR1 + ORB + B
Chip Shot L1 + OLB + B
Select Kick TakerR2RT
Goalkeeper Move Side to SideL + DirectionL + Direction
Goalkeeper DiveR + DirectionR + Direction
Goalkeeper GesturesX or O or ▢ or △A or B or X or Y

Corners and throw-ins

Both of these set pieces can help you in-game if you are smart about using them. Corners in FIFA 23 were incredibly OP and overhead kicks and headers were scored in abundance by players. Get to know the controls for EA FC 24 because they will come in handy.

James Maddison
click to enlarge
+ 8
James Maddison
Action PlayStation Xbox
Corners - Lob CrossX
Corners - PassXA
Aim KickLL
Display Corner TacticsD-Pad Down D-Pad Down
Run Far PostD-Pad Down then UpD-Pad Down then Up
Edge of Box RunD-Pad Down then RightD-Pad Down then Right
Crowd the GoalkeeperD-Pad Down then LeftD-Pad Down then Left
Run Near PostD-Pad Down then DownD-Pad Down then Down
Move Along Line (Throw In)LL
Short Throw InXA
Short Throw In (Manual)Y
Long Throw In▢ or X (Press and Hold)X or A (Press and Hold)
Fake Throw▢ + X or X + ▢X + A or A + X

Tactics

Tactics in-game can be crucial, especially when the chips are down, or when you come up against an opponent to the one you set up in. Quickly switching tactics can alter the way your team plays in your favour.

Pep Guardiola
click to enlarge
+ 8
Pep Guardiola
Action PlayStation Xbox
Display Attacking TacticsD-Pad UpD-Pad Up
Get in the BoxD-Pad Up then UpD-Pad Up then Up
Attacking Full BacksD-Pad Up then RightD-Pad Up then Right
Hug SidelineD-Pad Up then LeftD-Pad Up then Left
Extra StrikerD-Pad Up then DownD-Pad Up then Down
Display Defending TacticsD-Pad DownD-Pad Down
Striker Drop BackD-Pad Down then UpD-Pad Down then Up
Team PressD-Pad Down then RightD-Pad Down then Right
Overload Ball SideD-Pad Down then LeftD-Pad Down then Left
Offside TrapD-Pad Down then DownD-Pad Down then Down
Change Game PlanD-Pad Left or D-Pad RightD-Pad Left or D-pad Right
Quick SubstitutesR2R2

Volta-specific controls

These controls are specific to the Volta game mode, meaning they can only be used in Volta. Trying these outside of the game mode will not make any difference, however, in Volta you will gain an advantage.

Action PlayStation Xbox
Special PowersR1RB
Simple Skill MovesL1 (Press and Hold) + L + DirectionLB (Press and Hold) + L + Direction
Simple FlicksR3 + L + DirectionRS + L + Direction
TauntsL + no direction + R2 (Hold Down)L + no direction + RT (Hold Down)
Change MentalityD-Pad Left or D-Pad RightD-Pad Left or D-Pad Right
Hard Tackle X

For more of the latest EA FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.