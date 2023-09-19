EA Sports FC 24 is upon us, and we have everything you need to know ahead of the 29 September release date.

We have covered every inch of EA's newest release from deep dives into your favourite game modes, like Ultimate Team, Career Mode, and the newly named Clubs, to official ratings pieces, including the best Argentinian players and all players with the Finesse Shot PlayStyle.

With all this incredible information ahead of the new game, you will want to be sure that you know all the controls to give yourself an advantage against other players in EA FC 24, and our controls guide is the perfect way to turn you from a good player into a great one! So, without further ado, let's take a look at the EA FC 24 controls guide.

EA FC 24 controls

EA will be changing the name of their title for the first time in 30 years, since the divorce between themselves and FIFA. Newly named EA FC will thankfully not be seeing many changes in the controls from previous titles. However, if there are any upon the release of the game, we shall update this piece immediately!

We also have pieces covering Precision Passing in EA FC 24, as well as the Controlled Sprint, so be sure to check those out to gain even more of an advantage.

click to enlarge + 8 Vinicius Jr

This list is vast, so be sure to master the basic controls before moving on to the more trickier combinations.

Player movement

Player movement is incredibly important in EA FC 24 to shrug off your opponent and get away from them. Even the best defensive players will struggle to keep up with you after you have mastered these controls.

Action PlayStation Xbox Move Player L L Sprint R2 (Hold Down) + Direction RT (Hold Down) + Direction Shield/Jockey L2 (Hold Down) + Direction LT (Hold Down) + Direction First Touch/Knock On R2 + R + Direction RT + R + Direction Stop and Face Goal L + no direction + L1 L + no direction + LB Strafe Dribble L1 + L LB + L Agile Dribble R1 + L RB + L Stop Ball R2 + no direction RT + no direction Jostle (Ball In Air) L2 L2 Skill Moves R R Slow Dribble L2 + R2 + L + Direction Lt + RT + L + Direction

Attacking controls

We begin with the attacking controls. Goals win games, so mastering these should help you win against every opponent. We start with the more simple attacking controls before moving to the more advanced ones towards the end of the list.

click to enlarge + 8 Erling Haaland

Action PlayStation Xbox Ground Pass/header X A Lob pass/cross/header ▢ X Through Ball △ Y Shoot/Volley/Header O B Chip Shot L1 + O LB + B Finesse Shot R1 + O RB + O Power Shot L1 + R1 + O LB + RB + O Time Your Shot O + O (Timed) B + B (Timed) Low Shot O (Tap) B (Tap) Fake Shot O then X + Direction B then A + Direction Fake pass ▢ then X + Direction X then A + Direction Driven Through Pass R1 + △ RB + Y Protect Ball L2 (Hold Down) LT (Hold Down) Driven Ground Pass R1 + X R1 + A Lofted Ground Pass X + X A + A Lofted Through Pass △ + △ Y + Y Lobbed Through Pass L1 + △ LB + Y Driven Lobbed Through Pass L1 + R1 + △ LB + RB + Y Driven Lob Pass/Driven Cross R1 + ▢ RB + X High Lob/High Cross L1 + ▢ LB + X Ground Cross ▢ + ▢ X + X Whipped Cross L1 + R1 + ▢ LB + RB + X Driven Ground Cross R1 + ▢ + ▢ RB + X + X Trigger Run L1 LB Call for Support R1 RB Double Teammate Support R1 + R1 RB + RB Dummy a Pass L + no direction + R1 (Press and Hold) L + no direction + RB (Press and Hold) Flair Pass L2 + X LT + A Flair Shot L2 + O LT + B Flair Lob/Cross L2 + ▢ LT + X Flair Through Ball L2 + △ LT + Y Let Ball Run R1 (Press and Hold) + L (Away from Ball) RB (Press and Hold) + L (Away from Ball) Flick Up R3 RS Disguised First Touch L1 + R1 + L (Towards Ball) LB + RB + L (Towards Ball) Set Up Touch R1 + R + Direction (Hold) RB + R + Direction (Hold) Pass and Go L1 + X LB + A Pass and Move X + R + Direction (Hold) A + R + Direction (Hold) Directional Runs Tap L1 + R (Flick in any Direction) Tap LB + R (Flick in any Direction) Player Lock L + R L + R Switching (Player Lock) L (Flick in any Direction) L (Flick in any Direction) Hard Super Cancel L1 + R1 + L2 + R2 LB + RB + LT + RT Cancel Foul Advantage L2 + R2 LT + RT

Defending controls

The art of defending can turn an average EA FC player into an unstoppable one. Preventing your opponent from scoring a goal is the ultimate weapon, and using your defenders wisely with these controls will help you achieve success!

click to enlarge + 8 Virgil van Dijk

Action PlayStation Xbox Change Player L1 LB Change Player (Manual) R + Direction R + Direction Icon Switching R R Tackle/Push or Pull (when chasing) O B Hard Tackle O (Press and Hold) B (Press and Hold) Instant Hard Tackle R1 + O RB + B Sliding Tackle ▢ X Hard/Clearance Slide Tackle R1 + ▢ RB + X Clearance O B Technical Clearance R1 + O RB + B Shoulder Challenge/Sealout O O Contain X (Press and Hold) A (Press and Hold) Teammate Contain R1 (Press and Hold) RB (Press and Hold) Running Jockey L2 + R2 (Hold Down) LT + RT (Hold Down) Pull and Hold (when chasing) O (Press and Hold) B (Press and Hold) Quick Get Up (after slide tackle) ▢ X Engage Shielding Opponent L2 + L (Towards Shielding Dribbler) LT + L (Towards Shielding Dribbler) Rush Goalkeeper Out △ (Press and Hold) Y (Press and Hold) Goalkeeper Cross Intercept △ + △ (Press and Hold) Y + Y (Press and Hold)

Goalkeeper controls

Goalkeeper controls are pivotal when it comes to playing EA FC 24. Not only can you stop the ball from going in the net, but also create counterattacks and get the ball up the field. It all stems from the man or woman between the sticks.

click to enlarge + 8 Thibaut Courtois

Action PlayStation Xbox Drop Kick O (OR) ▢ B (OR) X Throw/Pass X A Drop Ball △ Y Pick Up Ball R1 RB Driven Throw R1 + X RB + A Driven Kick R1 + ▢ RB + X Move Goalkeeper R3 (Press and Hold) + R RS (Press and Hold) + R GK Cover Far Post R3 (Press and Hold) RS (Press and Hold)

Free kicks

Regardless of the score line, ensuring a free kick goes in the back of the net can be a game changer. Those who can score every type of free kick will be levels above the rest. It's that simple.

click to enlarge + 8 James Ward-Prowse

Action PlayStation Xbox Aim L L Reticle Aim R R Time Your Shot O + O (Timed) B + B (Timed) Ground Pass X A Lob Pass/Cross ▢ X Wall Jump △ Y Wall Charge X A Move Wall L2 or R2 LT or RT Select Kick Taker R2 RT Add Kick Taker R1 or L2 RB or LT Move Goalkeeper ▢ or O X or B Call 2nd Kick Taker L2 LT 2nd Kick Taker Curled Shot L2 + O LT + O 2nd Kick Taker Layoff Pass L2 + X LT + A 2nd Kick Taker Layoff Chip L2 + ▢ LT + X 2nd Kick Taker Run Over Ball L2 + O then X LT + B then A Call 3rd Kick Taker R1 RB 3rd Kick Taker Curled Shot R1 + O RB + O 3rd Kick Taker Run Over Ball R1 + O then X RB + O then X

Penalties

The dreaded spot kick. Some people thrive under the pressure of a penalty kick and some people crumble. Master these controls and better your chances as you go one-on-one against the goalkeeper.

click to enlarge + 8 Lionel Messi

Action PlayStation Xbox Aim L L Shoot O B Finesse Shot R1 + O RB + B Chip Shot L1 + O LB + B Select Kick Taker R2 RT Goalkeeper Move Side to Side L + Direction L + Direction Goalkeeper Dive R + Direction R + Direction Goalkeeper Gestures X or O or ▢ or △ A or B or X or Y

Corners and throw-ins

Both of these set pieces can help you in-game if you are smart about using them. Corners in FIFA 23 were incredibly OP and overhead kicks and headers were scored in abundance by players. Get to know the controls for EA FC 24 because they will come in handy.

click to enlarge + 8 James Maddison

Action PlayStation Xbox Corners - Lob Cross ▢ X Corners - Pass X A Aim Kick L L Display Corner Tactics D-Pad Down D-Pad Down Run Far Post D-Pad Down then Up D-Pad Down then Up Edge of Box Run D-Pad Down then Right D-Pad Down then Right Crowd the Goalkeeper D-Pad Down then Left D-Pad Down then Left Run Near Post D-Pad Down then Down D-Pad Down then Down Move Along Line (Throw In) L L Short Throw In X A Short Throw In (Manual) △ Y Long Throw In ▢ or X (Press and Hold) X or A (Press and Hold) Fake Throw ▢ + X or X + ▢ X + A or A + X

Tactics

Tactics in-game can be crucial, especially when the chips are down, or when you come up against an opponent to the one you set up in. Quickly switching tactics can alter the way your team plays in your favour.

click to enlarge + 8 Pep Guardiola

Action PlayStation Xbox Display Attacking Tactics D-Pad Up D-Pad Up Get in the Box D-Pad Up then Up D-Pad Up then Up Attacking Full Backs D-Pad Up then Right D-Pad Up then Right Hug Sideline D-Pad Up then Left D-Pad Up then Left Extra Striker D-Pad Up then Down D-Pad Up then Down Display Defending Tactics D-Pad Down D-Pad Down Striker Drop Back D-Pad Down then Up D-Pad Down then Up Team Press D-Pad Down then Right D-Pad Down then Right Overload Ball Side D-Pad Down then Left D-Pad Down then Left Offside Trap D-Pad Down then Down D-Pad Down then Down Change Game Plan D-Pad Left or D-Pad Right D-Pad Left or D-pad Right Quick Substitutes R2 R2

Volta-specific controls

These controls are specific to the Volta game mode, meaning they can only be used in Volta. Trying these outside of the game mode will not make any difference, however, in Volta you will gain an advantage.

Action PlayStation Xbox Special Powers R1 RB Simple Skill Moves L1 (Press and Hold) + L + Direction LB (Press and Hold) + L + Direction Simple Flicks R3 + L + Direction RS + L + Direction Taunts L + no direction + R2 (Hold Down) L + no direction + RT (Hold Down) Change Mentality D-Pad Left or D-Pad Right D-Pad Left or D-Pad Right Hard Tackle ▢ X

For more of the latest EA FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.