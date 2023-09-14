EA Sports has finally started releasing FC 24 ratings! Ratings have been dropping on a daily basis to mark the beginning of the new title!

The Bundesliga has always been known for having top-quality players as well as very good value for money in Ultimate Team, well here we have the top 24 players available in EA FC 24 from the Bundesliga and it does not disappoint!

So let's take a look at these top Bundesliga ratings in EA FC 24!

Bundesliga in EA FC 24

It comes as no surprise that Harry Kane tops the Bundesliga off after finally making his move to the Bundesliga he now takes the top spot in EA FC 24 with an amazing 90-rated card! Kobel receives a huge upgrade in EA FC 24 which now ties him with Manuel Neuer at the 87 rating, something people maybe would not have expected just a few seasons ago.

Wonderkid Musiala is now 86 rated at just 20 years old, now he is not only a talent but he is a world-class player with 91 dribbling EA has really captured his technical ability.

Newly transferred Grimaldo joins the Bundesliga as an 84-rated player who looks to have amazing stats, he will definitely be a very common player in Ultimate Team with 87 pace, 94 dribbling and 83 passing with both decent attacking and defensive attributes!

Serie A winner Kim Min Jae joined Bayern Munich this summer and his card looks incredible, 80 pace and 85 defending is enough to make your attackers run the opposite direction. He will be one of the most sought-after cards at the start of Ultimate Team.

Leroy Sane joins FC 24 as an 81-rated RM with a blistering 91 pace, 81 shooting and 85 dribbling. There is no stopping this card running down the right flank!

Frimpong has had an amazing card for a few years now but in FC 24 he has an even better card with 94 pace and 84 dribbling he is the ideal candidate for the attacking RB or RWB role!

