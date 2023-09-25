EA FC 24: Best Left Wingers for Evolutions

A long-awaited addition to the Ultimate Team mode is the EA FC 24 Evolutions feature. If you are going to play it, you should know about the best left wingers for Evolutions in EA FC 24.

The favourite among all modes, loved by millions of players around the world, is now even more flexible with the ability to update players. It may be confusing from start whom to evolve, so below we will help you.

What are EA FC 24 Evolutions?

EA FC 24 Evolutions is a feature that allows you to update and improve player cards that meet the requirements of Evolutions. Gamers can now improve their individual Ultimate Team with new players who can take their place in the team until the end of the year. This feature allows players to be upgraded for free, or you can pay 50,000 Coins or 1,000 FC Points to upgrade even more famous stars.

Evolutions requirements

Players that are eligible for EA FC 24 Evolutions must fit the following criteria:

Shooting: Max 78, Pace: Max 81, Overall: Max 78, Weak Foot: Max 4 star skills.

There will be multiple objectives throughout the year meaning that these requirements will change as FC 24 progresses.

Top five players for FC 24 Evolutions

The following players are the top five players in our opinion that are the best left wingers to use for evolutions from the top five leagues.

Álvaro García (79 OVR)

Rayo Vallecano player Álvaro García of Spain is our choice for the La Liga team. After the upgrade, his characteristics become incredible, which is worth his Pace, which reaches 95. Álvaro himself will be upgraded to a total of 85 and will be a real danger to opponents.

Ansu Fati (78 OVR)

Brighton's young talent Ansu Fati will undoubtedly be the best LW Evolutions in the Premier League. An incredibly technical Spaniard, Ansu will have a total of 85 and run at the speed of light. His speed will be 94 and his dribbling 89, making him so useful in the Ultimate Team.

Julian Draxler (77 OVR)

Julian Draxler is the star of PSG and our pick for the French Ligue 1. The German winger has 4 stars in Skill Moves and 5 stars in Weak Foot, making him very effective. After the update he will have an overall rating of 84, his Dribbling will increase to 88 and his Passing to 85.

Farès Chaïbi (73 OVR)

Algerian youngster Farès Chaïbi plays for Frankfurt and is our choice for the German Bundesliga. His Silver Card can be upgraded to 84, making him a very balanced player. Chaïbi can play on the LW position, the RW position and in the middle of the pitch.

Riccardo Sottil (76 OVR)

Riccardo Sottil is our pick from Serie A. The Italian plays for Fiorentina and has a lot of potential. After evolution, he will reach 83 and have Pace 94 and Dribbling 86. He is a very talented winger who can stay in the team for a long time.

