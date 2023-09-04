Bayern Ratings Leak Sees LOW OVRs for German Champs

EA Sports FC 24 is not far away, and leaks continue flooding through social media for the player ratings in the new game, released on 29 September.

Fut_scoreboard via Twitter, has been smashing it out of the park when it comes to leaking the latest FC 24 news recently, and the latest team to have their ratings leaked is Bayern Munich.

Teams such as Arsenal, Barcelona, and Real Madrid have already been covered and we’ve also discussed at length, the SHOCK ratings of both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo!

Now let’s get stuck into the Bayern Munich player ratings for EA FC 24!

Bayern Munich player ratings in EA FC 24

Similarly to other pieces, mentioned above, we will be covering 14-player ratings leaked online. However, as these are leaks, there is a chance that these aren’t the finalised ratings when FC 24 is released. Although we believe that they are likely to stay the same.

Bayern have won the Bundesliga 11 years running, so it’s no surprise to see the German giants with some of the highest-rated players on the game on their roster.

Although it is unlikely we will see the Allianz Arena in FC 24, we do think that Bayern could make for a great Career Mode, with their mixture of youth and experience, and some cards seem perfect for some Ultimate Team fun!

click to enlarge + 4

Harry Kane (90 OVR)

Freed from the shackles of Daniel Levy, Harry Kane made the move to Bayern Munich this summer, leaving his boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur in a search for trophies. This has earned him a +1 to his player rating following a stellar year in a struggling Spurs side, making the England captain the eighth-highest-rated player in the game. Can you win Kane his first trophy in EA FC 24?

Joshua Kimmich (88 OVR)

Bayern’s jack of all trades, Kimmich is a versatile and talented player, who is able to play in nearly every defensive position. The German sees his card receive a -1 downgrade this year, despite scoring five and assisting six in the Bundesliga, Kimmich has hit double-figures in assists the previous two years.

Manuel Neuer (87 OVR)

EA has taken no prisoners this year, with Manuel Neuer receiving a -3 downgrade from FIFA 23! The German shot-stopper only made 12 appearances in the league last season, after breaking his leg in a skiing accident. He has returned to training; however, he may not be the explosive acrobatic goalkeeper he once was, and EA reckons he deserves the downgrade!

Jamal Musiala (86 OVR)

Bayern Munich’s star boy. Musiala has caught the eye of the footballing world over the past few seasons, with his close control and dribbling ability, which saw him break into Munich’s team in 2020. Since then, Musiala has improved year-on-year, hitting double figures in both goals and assists last season. The 20-year-old is one of the best wonderkids on EA FC 24 and will only get better! He is deserving of his huge +5 upgrade.

click to enlarge + 4 Jamal Musiala

Matthijs de Ligt (86 OVR)

At 24 years of age, Matthijs de Ligt has established himself as one of the world’s best central defenders. Already representing three huge clubs in Ajax, Juventus, and Bayern Munich, the Dutchman has received a +1 upgrade to his rating from FIFA 23 after a positive first season with the Bavarian side.

Kingsley Coman (85 OVR)

Kingsley Coman has won the league in every season in his career so far! With eight goals and five assists in the Bundesliga in just 24 games, EA feels that Coman is deserving of an 85-rated card this year, a -1 downgrade from FIFA 23. Still, Coman will be a fun card to use as always, with his lightning pace and dribbling ability, it’s likely you’ll be seeing a lot of him in early Weekend League games!

Leon Goretzka (85 OVR)

Despite a -2 downgrade to his overall rating, Leon Goretzka still looks like a beast when it comes to his stats! Once again, it looks as if the German will miss out on being part of the ‘Gullit Gang,’ due to his pace. Step it up, Leon!

Thomas Muller (84 OVR)

click to enlarge + 4 Thomas Muller

Many EA FC 24 players will be glad to see that Thomas Muller is now not a walkout! Despite scoring seven goals and assisting eight this season, EA has given the attacking midfielder a -3 downgrade, which is pretty harsh. His sheer lack of pace means he will likely be SBC fodder in FC 24.

Serge Gnabry (84 OVR)

It seems those at EA don’t watch Bundesliga football because 14 goals and five assists in a season should surely warrant an upgrade, right? Instead, Serge Gnabry receives a -1 downgrade to his player rating, making him 84-rated. He tends to have a very fun card on Ultimate Team though and could be a great starter player.

Leroy Sane (84 OVR)

The only Bayern winger to retain their rating this year is Leroy Sane. With eight goals and seven assists last season, Sane always has an incredibly fun card in-game and will likely be the same in EA FC 24. The German has already scored three goals in three games this season too, so he could be featuring in some Team of the Week’s in the future!

Kim Min-Jae (84 OVR)

Kim Min-Jae, AKA ‘the Monster’ has quickly established himself as one of the best defenders in the world in the past few seasons. Following Napoli’s title-winning season, the Korean CB was quickly snapped up by Bayern ahead of the 23/24 campaign. He is pacey and strong and will be very fun to use this year. EA has given him a +5 upgrade!

Loading...

Alphonso Davies (83 OVR)

One of the fastest players in the game, Alphonso Davies will be seen a lot in Ultimate Team once again. Despite going down -1 rating, Davies will still be exciting to use, and will likely be expensive upon release!

Raphael Guerreiro (82 OVR)

click to enlarge + 4 Switching allegiances

If you can’t beat them, join them. Dortmund missed out on the Bundesliga title on the final day of the season last campaign, with one of their stars being Raphael Guerreiro. With four goals and 12 assists in the Bundesliga, the Portuguese international will be a great asset at left-back for Bayern following his summer move. It’s a surprise to see his rating stay the same. And for those Career Mode users, try changing his position to CM or CAM!

Dayot Upamecano (82 OVR)

The final Bayern player to have their rating released is France’s Dayot Upamecano, who receives a +1 to his player rating. At 82 rating, he is likely to be a fantastic starting card in Ultimate Team and has space for development on Career Mode, however, keep him away from Erling Haaland as much as you can!

For more EA FC 24 news make sure you keep up to date with RealSport101.