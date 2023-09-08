Are The EA FC 24 Servers Down? Downtime, status & more

EA FC 24 is just a couple of weeks away and with millions of fans ready to start playing from the official release date and even from the 1 week early access, fans are buzzing with excitement to get going.

EA's servers will be getting pushed to the limit this year, moving away from FIFA and going into their own franchise of EA FC - EA Sports will be experiencing a record amount of people playing the game this year.

This article will take you through all updates regarding the servers, suspected downtime and even when the servers are back up.

Suspected downtime

This will be updated as soon as there are any updates on the servers for EA FC 24 such as downtime and updates on when the servers are live.

EA Early Access will be live from 22, September 2023 when EA Early access begins, which will be our first server update!

22, September 2023: tbc

Where are the EA FC 24 servers?

click to enlarge

Ashburn (North America)

Council Bluffs (North America)

Dallas (North America)

Miami (North America)

Dallas (North America)

Los Angeles (North America)

Portland (North America)

Santiago (South America)

São Paulo (South America)

Buenos Aires (South America)

London (Europe)

Milan (Europe)

Paris (Europe)

Warsaw (Europe)

Zurique (Europe)

Dublin (Europe)

Eemshaven (Europe)

Frankfurt (Europe)

Helsinki (Europe)

Madrid (Europe)

Dubai (Asia)

Hong Kong (Asia)

Johannesburg (Africa)

Manama (Asia)

Singapore (Asia)

Loading...

Tokyo (Asia)

Sydney (Oceania)

The servers being down does not effect offline modes such as Career Mode or Kick-Off.

EA Sports can experience server issues when there is a large influx of traffic or if there are any internal issues. There is nothing you can do to fix this on your end, thus you must wait until EA Sports fixes the servers for players to continue playing the game.

For more of the latest EA FC 24 news make sure you keep up to date with RealSport101!