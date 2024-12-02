If you've been waiting for the perfect moment to step into the ring in WWE 2K24, now’s your chance. This Cyber Monday, Amazon is slamming prices with a discount of well over 50%, making the game more accessible than ever for wrestling fans.

There’s a variety of deals to take advantage of. Xbox users can score big with a digital download code discounted by 67%, dropping the price to just $19.80 in the US and £21.44 in the UK. PlayStation fans aren’t left out either, as a physical copy is up for grabs at only $24.97 in the US and £27.35 in the UK.

It's a top-tier sports game deal no matter which platform you're gaming on, so make sure you check out the store page using the link below.

Why Pick WWE 2K24?

This latest WWE 2K series installment is packed with exciting features and content. Here's why gamers and wrestling enthusiasts love this game:

Forty Years of WrestleMania: The 2K Showcase of the Immortals commemorates great matches and unforgettable rivalries.

Star-Studded Roster: Play as WWE Legends like The Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin, or step into the ring with current Superstars like Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and Roman Reigns.

New match types: Experience new match formats like Guest Referee, Gauntlet, and Casket contests, or cause havoc in a Backstage Brawl involving numerous Superstars.

MyFACTION Mode: Create your ideal WWE Legends and Superstars team, compete online, and climb the seasonal leaderboards for rewards.

MyRISE Career Mode: Follow distinct storylines for male and female wrestlers as you work up the ranks to become a WWE Champion.

MyGM Mode: Take charge of your favorite WWE brand, manage Superstars, and make strategic decisions to outperform rival general managers.

Should you Buy WWE 2K24?

WWE 2K24 is the ultimate wrestling experience with stunning graphics, improved gameplay mechanics, and endless customization. Whether you’re a hardcore WWE fan or just love action-packed sports games, this title delivers thrills and excitement that are hard to match.

Should you buy it? Absolutely—especially with this unbeatable Cyber Monday deal.