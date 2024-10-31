Who Will Win The 2024/25 Championship?

The race for a promotion to the Premier League is shaping up to be just as interesting as the Premier League itself this year. There are a few favorites to stay on the top, but it’s still a tight race between at least six teams.

In this article, we’ll discuss who has the best chance to win the Championship and what the odds are based on the analysis made by the best crypto betting sites that update the odds regularly and often in real time.

Leeds United

Leeds United is the favorite to be promoted to the upper tier, and they’ve been so close last season as well. However, a 1-0 defeat by Southampton at Wembley Stadium kept them back for another year. The promotion is, therefore, a must for this season, and it’s noticeable in how the team approaches each match.

According to most crypto football betting sites, such as the ones listed here , the odds of Leeds winning are 2/5, making it a safe bet. This is mostly done due to the great attacking strategy and roster built for offensive play that the team has cultivated. This also means that safe bets are the over bets when it comes to scoring.

Burnley

Burnley is another strong candidate to be promoted to the Premier League. The history shows that the teams that were recently relegated have the best chance of being promoted back up, mostly due to their strong finances. The odds for this happening with Burnley are 6/4 on most sports betting sites.

The biggest problem Burnely may face is Scott Parker not being fit enough to perform as he has before due to injuries. Secondly, some feel there’s a morale issue due to how poorly the team performed at the bottom of the Premier League last year.

Middlesbrough

Last season was quite difficult for Middlesbrough. They started very poorly, and it took them a while to recover and find their game. When they did, Middlesbrough was a force to be reckoned with. However, it was too late to make up for the initial bad performance, and the team didn’t make it to the playoffs.

The team has strength in depth across multiple positions. There’s also a lot of pressure to succeed now when the team has shown that it has the ability to do so, and that’s noticeable in every game.

Luton Town

Luton Town tried their best when they were in the Premier League, but that wasn’t enough to stay in the League. There were no glaring problems with their strategy or roster; the other teams were simply better. However, many feel that that experience will help them get back in the Premier League this season.

The odds for that happening are at 11/2 by most crypto football betting sites. They are also the favorite to win against most upcoming opponents, and all matches are expected to be high-scoring affairs. One thing is for certain: all the games will be interesting.

Coventry City

In a league where managers and coaches are fired and hired all the time, Coventry City is as stable as they come. Mark Robins began his second spell in charge of the club in 2017, and he’s still at the helm and dedicated to the team as much as he was seven years ago.

Robins has created a fine team with 13/2 odds of moving up to the upper tier. However, they’ve always had a problem starting the season strong and had to catch up with the competition after a few early losses.

West Bromwich Albion

West Bromwich Albion has made a strong bid to move up to the Premier League, but the team was hit with financial problems that have made it much more challenging. That’s why they were forced to sell some important players, such as Okay Yokuslu, Conor Townsend, and Brandon Thomas-Asante.

However, the odds say it’s best not to write them off just yet. Most football betting sites keep the odds at 5/2 even after all of these changes to the roster. It’s possible, however, that the team will change its strategy to accommodate the new roster and become less aggressive in the next couple of matches.

Sheffield United

If you were to ask the fans what the best outcome of the season would be – to be promoted or to win against the local rival Sheffield Wednesday, you would get all kinds of responses. Promotion may be a bit challenging, and this is the riskiest bet on our list, but there’s still a chance with 12/5 odds.

Sheffield United had a terrible season last year, and it’s difficult to recover from it, both in terms of finances and morale. However, Chris Wilder has won promotion with United before and even led it to the top half of the Premier League.

All of the teams on our list have a real chance to be promoted, and for the first time in years, the season is competitive, with plenty of teams with equal chances.

