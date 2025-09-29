What’s the Goal of the NBA Global Games?

The NBA’s Global Games in 2025 are taking the league around the world, from Abu Dhabi to Melbourne. Local fans will finally see NBA stars in action without having to travel far. It’s not just about the show, either; these games are meant to spark a genuine love for basketball overseas, letting local fans feel closer to the sport and the players they admire.

Expanding the NBA’s Global Footprint

Since 2013, the NBA has been taking exhibition games overseas under the "NBA Global Games" banner, gradually building a worldwide following. In 2025, the NBA will be taking the action overseas once again, with several matchups fans won't want to miss. The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers will face off in Abu Dhabi, while the New Orleans Pelicans travel to Melbourne to play against Melbourne United and South East Melbourne Phoenix. Puerto Rico will see the Orlando Magic take on the Miami Heat, and the Brooklyn Nets meet the Phoenix Suns in Macau.

Strengthening International Fan Engagement

One of the main goals of the NBA Global Games is to bring fans closer to the sport. Heading to cities such as Melbourne and Macau lets local fans watch NBA basketball in person, rather than just seeing it on a screen. The Pelicans’ stop in Australia is helping grow the local basketball scene, and the games in Macau bring the NBA back to China, reconnecting with fans after a few years away. On the European front, first it was London, then Paris, and now potentially Munich in terms of European cities hosting an NBA Global Game. Beyond the arenas, international coverage and social media content help fans follow the action no matter where they are. Experiencing the games in person helps fans get closer to the NBA, seeing the players and action up close rather than just on TV.

Talent Development and Scouting Opportunities

The NBA Global Games aren’t just for spectators; they let local players watch the pros in action up close. Young athletes can watch closely and pick up ideas from the stars, learning new moves and approaches that they can bring to their own game. Local players who stand out are scouted by NBA teams. Working with local leagues like Australia’s NBL helps raise the standard of play and share expertise. Visiting these arenas around the world means the NBA is not only entertaining fans but also supporting the growth of basketball in communities far beyond the usual arenas.

Commercial and Strategic Objectives

The NBA Global Games aren’t just about basketball; they’re good for business, too. Selling tickets, merchandise, and TV rights brings in extra money for the NBA. Playing games in Macau and Puerto Rico gives local fans a chance to see the NBA up close. Macau is part of a longer-term plan to reach both tourists and locals, while Puerto Rico helps the NBA connect more with Latin America. Fans in different countries get the chance to see NBA basketball live, not just on TV.

Local Communities and Event Atmosphere

Beyond the games themselves, the NBA Global Games create a festival-like atmosphere in the host cities. Fans in the host cities can enjoy fan zones, try out basketball activities, and sometimes meet players, making the experience fun for people of all ages. Street events, merchandise pop-ups, and community clinics help make basketball more accessible, while local media coverage brings the excitement to those who can’t attend. The games are more than what happens on the court. Fans can enjoy local activities, try basketball for themselves, and see the players in person.