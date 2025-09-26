EA Sports has officially rolled out Patch 1.27 for UFC 5, introducing fresh content, crucial gameplay fixes, and various quality-of-life improvements to the roster. The update went live on September 25 at 1:00 PM ET.

Here's a breakdown of what players can look forward to.

UFC 5 Update 1.27

Credit: EA Sports

New Content & Roster Expansion

Joshua Van debuts as the newest fighter added to the roster.

debuts as the newest fighter added to the roster. Additional Alter Egos are expected to drop on September 30.

are expected to drop on September 30. A batch of new Vanity Rewards has also been added, offering players fresh customization options.

Gameplay & Mechanic Fixes

But one of the most essential fixes in this patch addresses an exploit in submission systems:

A bug that prevented a player's energy from being deleted during Full Mount Armbar or Triangle submissions has been fixed.

This means that previously, opponents could maintain those submission postures successfully without depleting their endurance, which could lead to unbalanced or unrealistic ground control. Now, stamina consumption works as intended, restoring fairness.

Bug Fixes

Other gameplay or system-level improvements include:

Some audio walkout cues that were outdated or mismatched have been updated.

Some of the incorrect button callouts on the Moves screen have been fixed.

Weight class selection had inconsistencies in several edge instances. The patch fixes those errors.

Overall stability has improved as a result of addressing a few infrequent crashes.

All things considered, this patch enhances both competitive balance and user experience in UFC 5.