Skullcandy Push ANC Active Earbuds Provide Sports-Ready Sound - Review

Finding a pair of wireless earbuds that can keep up with an active lifestyle isn’t always easy. For athletes, gym-goers, and anybody who likes to keep fit, earbuds need to deliver more than just great sound—they must stay secure during movement, offer solid battery life, and provide features like noise cancellation to keep distractions at bay. Skullcandy’s Push ANC Active Earbuds aim to check all these boxes while remaining accessible for fitness fans.

With a price tag that puts them in the mid-range of the wireless earbuds market, the Push ANC promise premium features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and a secure, comfortable fit designed for high-energy activities. But do they truly meet the demands of an active lifestyle? After putting them through their paces, much like the Dime Evo earbuds, here’s what I found.

Design

When I unboxed the Push ANC Active earbuds, the first thing that stood out was the charging case—mainly because of its sheer bulk. I get that it needs to house the over-ear hangers, but it felt a bit oversized for portability, especially if you’re planning to carry it during training sessions. That said, the orange clip on the case is a fantastic touch, making it easy to attach to a gym bag for convenience. Despite its size, the case feels surprisingly lightweight, as do the earbuds themselves, so at least they don’t weigh you down.

The earbuds come with three sizes of tips, but I found the default ones offered the best fit right out of the box. They also feature over-ear hangers designed to keep them stable during workouts. Initially, these hangers were a bit of a hassle to position properly, and honestly, they felt more of a hindrance than a help. Over time, they became more comfortable, but the design didn’t add much to the overall experience and, if anything, made putting the earbuds in a little more fiddly than I’d like. Overall comfort? I’d rate it as just okay, which is a shame because I really liked the comfort levels of the Dime Evo earbuds I’ve used previously.

One area where the Push ANC Active stands out is durability. With an IP67 rating, these earbuds are essentially waterproof and dustproof, which is perfect for workouts or outdoor activities. You also get onboard controls, which are functional but take a little getting used to—particularly the volume buttons. The touch controls are responsive but lack the satisfying “click” feedback of some other models. This can make it tricky to tell how many taps you’ve done, even with the sound notification for each action.

Under the hood, the earbuds pack 12mm drivers, larger than the ones in my go-to Beats Studio Buds, which is a promising start for sound quality (more on that later). One downside, though, is the AI voice that announces battery life and connection updates. It was a bit too loud, and I couldn’t find a way to turn it down. It’s a small detail, but it’s one that sticks with you after repeated use.

Features and Performance

The Skullcandy Push ANC Active earbuds are packed with features designed for convenience and versatility. They boast impressive battery life, offering 37 hours with ANC on (7 hours in the earbuds and 30 in the case) and an even longer 58 hours with ANC off (12 hours in the earbuds and 46 in the case). Rapid charging is another standout, providing two hours of playtime with just 10 minutes of charge—perfect for when you forget to power them up before a workout. They also support wireless charging, though this wasn’t something I extensively tested.

When it comes to sound, I found the 12mm drivers delivered good but not exceptional audio as they didn't seem to outperform the smaller-driver earbuds I use regularly. The 4-mic ANC helped with sound quality by blocking out distractions, however, I didn't notice the ANC to be any better than the ANC of other earbuds I've used, even when they feature fewer mics. The ability to use just one earbud at a time is a thoughtful feature, though, and is great for staying aware of your surroundings, particularly during outdoor activities.

The earbuds come equipped with features tailored to modern multitasking. They support Bluetooth 5.3 and allow pairing to multiple devices simultaneously—a convenient option if you frequently switch between gadgets. While the pairing process was generally smooth, there were occasional hiccups where only one earbud would pair automatically.

In terms of usability, the Auto On/Connect function makes getting started easy, although there were some issues with the automatic pairing as touched on above. Still, features like ANC adjustment and hands-free operation via voice commands add to their overall functionality.

For calls, the Clear Voice Smart Mic and Natural Voice Sidetone deliver solid performance. Calls were clear, and there were no complaints from those on the other end of the line. Additional smart features include Spotify Tap, which lets you resume your last play directly without navigating your phone, and Tap to Activate Voice Assistant, both act as handy time-savers during runs or workouts when accessing your phone might be inconvenient.

In terms of their general performance, I did notice a faint ticking noise in the left earbud during quick movements, which might have stemmed from how it was seated in my ear rather than the earbuds being damaged, The reason I say this is because this isn't the first time I've experienced this with Skullcandy earbuds. While this might reflect a minor design flaw affecting comfort and fit, it’s worth mentioning other features, such as Personal Sound by Mimi and Google Fast Pair, provide added value for users looking for more customization and fast connectivity.

Software

The Skullcandy app adds a lot of functionality to the Push ANC Active earbuds, making it an essential companion for getting the most out of the device. Upon connecting the earbuds, the app immediately prompted a software update, which shows Skullcandy’s commitment to ongoing improvements. It’s reassuring to see updates that can potentially enhance performance or fix issues.

The app itself is visually appealing and easy to navigate, with clear on-screen instructions guiding you through its menus. One standout feature is the ability to switch between preset EQ Modes—Music, Bass Boost, and Podcast—or fully customize the sound profile through a dedicated EQ adjustment. This customization allows you to tweak the audio exactly to your preferences, whether you’re looking for booming bass or a more balanced sound.

Beyond sound customization, the app offers several practical tools. You can enable low-latency mode for gaming or video playback, manage multipoint pairing for seamless switching between devices, and even use the earbuds as a remote control to snap photos with your paired device’s camera. These features add a layer of versatility that extends beyond typical earbud functions, making the app a worthwhile addition to the user experience.

Verdict

The Skullcandy Push ANC Active earbuds are a solid choice for those with an active lifestyle, offering a well-rounded mix of durability, features, and practicality. The IP67 rating is a standout, making them particularly useful for workouts, outdoor runs, or any activity where resistance to water and dust is key. The over-ear hangers add extra stability during movement, and features like 4-mic ANC, Spotify Tap, and voice assistant activation provide added convenience for those constantly on the go looking to stay focused on their music, podcast, or whatever it is they're listening to.

That said, while the sound quality is decent, it doesn’t really outshine other similarly priced options I’ve tried. That said, at roughly £50/$50 more than the Skullcandy Dime Evo, the Push ANC Active earbuds do offer a noticeable step up in features and performance, but I expected more from them, especially given how much I enjoyed the Dime Evo’s performance at a lower price. Unfortunately, their higher price tag didn’t fully deliver the improvement I hoped for, leaving them a solid but not flawless choice. They're good, just not as impressive as I expected.

