Psyonix’s v2.56 patch for Rocket League is now available on every platform, kicking off Season 20 and revamping almost every system in the game. The rundown below is drawn only from the official patch notes, but the layout mixes short paragraphs with single-line entries for quick scanning.

New Arenas

Credit: Psyonix Boostfield Mall.

Season 20 ships three fresh stadiums. Boostfield Mall joins the standard rotation with a neon-retro shopping-plaza vibe. Two extra-large Rocket Labs pitches - Sunset Dunes (Quads) and Midnight Metro (Quads) - are built specifically for eight-player matches:

Classic ceiling height for balanced aerials

Expanded boost layout plus four wall-mounted boost pills for creative routes

Middle Rotation Line is painted down the center to guide rotations

Kickoff spots, demo respawns, and field markings follow Standard logic, scaled to fit

4 v 4 (Quads) Replaces Chaos

Quads is now the default large-team option and earns full Competitive status for this season only.

Permanent in Casual playlists; Knockout rotates out for Season 20

Competitive Quads awards rank points, counts toward Season Reward Level, and hands out exclusive Grand Champion and Supersonic Legend titles

Not available (yet) in Private Matches, Free Play, or Exhibition

Core Rocket League physics retained on a larger canvas, as Psyonix wants feedback for future tweaks

Rocket Pass 20: “Now-stalgia”

Credit: Psyonix The new 4v4 (Quads) gamemode in action.

Season 20’s Rocket Pass mixes licensed Sonic the Hedgehog cosmetics with two new cars: Pontiac Firebird (Breakout hitbox) and Chevrolet Astro (Merc hitbox). Progression gets a facelift:

Tier-up pop-ups appear whenever you’re outside a match

High-value items receive extra highlight in the Pass menu

All Weekly and Seasonal Challenges are free; Premium-only tasks are gone

Credits are refunded sooner, fully recovered before Tier 70 in 100-credit chunks

Extra content packed in: 5 Goal Explosions, 4 Special-Edition Wheels, 3 Universal Decals

XP and Challenge Overhaul

Private Match XP: earn 2 XP per second, up to 600 XP, with a full breakdown screen

Online Playtime XP doubled; win and score multipliers stay the same

Drops replaced by XP, with Weekly drops giving 10000 XP, and Seasonal drops giving 15000 XP

Weekly Challenge list grows to five universal tasks; Season list to eight

Season Reward Challenge now requires 30 completed Challenges

New Driver Challenges

Credit: Psyonix

Brand-new accounts must finish a set of New Driver Challenges before entering Competitive playlists. These tasks:

Unlock Competitive access once complete

Place newcomers at a more accurate starting rank

Disappears from the menu afterward, leaving Weekly, Season, and Limited-Time tabs

Competitive Rotation & Tournaments

Similar to previous seasons, a soft rank reset is applied to all playlists

Competitive Dropshot replaces Competitive Snowday; Snowday slides into Casual (roles reverse next season)

Season 20 Tournaments live with new reward items

Unspent Season 19 Tournament Credits auto-convert into the highest reward your rank allows

Every Season 19 Tournament participant receives one free All-Star Cup

Community Spotlight & Freebies

Credit: Psyonix The Mad Rad Wheels.

“CARTOGRAPHER” player title, celebrating the player and content creator Lethamyr, is free in the Item Shop until 25 September

Log in anytime during Season 20 to claim the Mad Rad Wheels

1 v 1 Scoreboard Update

In Duel matches, the scoreboard now shows Demolitions instead of Assists for clearer solo stats.

Bug Fix Highlights

Credit: Psyonix

Fixed corrupted Tygris textures near front wheels

Removed kickoff “wiggle” exploit on several car bodies

Brake-caliper clipping resolved on Bugatti Centodieci and Ferrari 296 GTB

Club roster duplication bug squashed; intro banners no longer clip

Ball-indicator blur in Neo Tokyo (Arcade) fixed

Air Strike Goal Explosion, “THIS IS ROCKET LEAGUE” anthem, and PS4 controller volume now behave correctly.

Miscellaneous UI, texture, and stutter issues addressed

Season 20 runs until early December, giving you months to master Quads rotations, finish 30 Challenges, and cruise Boostfield Mall in a Pontiac Firebird or Chevrolet Astro. Patch v2.56 is live now, so install the update, grab your free wheels, and we’ll see you on the expanded pitch.