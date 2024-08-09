Best Places to Pre-Order NBA 2K25 at the Lowest Price

NBA 2K25 is just around the corner, and the buzz is electric as pre-orders are live and kicking! With the game available for purchase, we've scoured the options to bring you the best deals currently on offer.

Now, this isn't that simple because NBA 2K25 is available to buy from a variety of retailers, across multiple different platforms, and there are four unique editions of the game to consider. Because of this, we've gone ahead and separated out each edition and the platform it's available on to list the lowest pre-order prices for each option. Simply scroll down to find the edition and platform you're interested in.

Each NBA 2K25 edition and the lowest prices

We will start with the base game and its lowest price across all platforms. We are also using the US pricing to determine the cheapest pre-order deals, but have included its price in the UK where possible as well.

NBA 2K25 Standard Edition

PS5:

Xbox:

PC:

Switch:

NBA 2K25 WNBA Edition

This is a GameStop exclusive for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Here are listings for both platforms -

NBA 2K25 All-Star Edition

PS5:

Xbox:

PC:

NBA 2K25 Hall of Fame Edition

PS5:

Xbox:

PC:

Be sure to bookmark this page, as we will keep this guide updated with the latest deals and pricing as we draw closer to the launch of NBA 2K25.