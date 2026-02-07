Primary Subject: PGA TOUR 2K25 (Nintendo Switch 2 Launch)

February 7, 2026 Quick Answer: PGA TOUR 2K25 is out now on Nintendo Switch 2. It includes the new EvoSwing system, the Aronimink Golf Club (2026 PGA Championship), and full cross-platform Societies.

It's no secret at this point that, with proper optimization, the Nintendo Switch 2 can be a great way to experience sports titles, including PGA Tour 2K25, which is now available on the hybrid console.

There are no compromises made, the developers stated, as this version includes all modes and features, including MyCAREER, as well as cross-platform functionalities for Societes, Course Designer, and more.

Alongside the launch of this new version of PGA Tour 2K25, a brand-new championship has gone live: the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club. It's free to play for all players, so you can jump right in. Updates in future seasons will bring the 126th U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, and the 154th Open at Royal Birkdale Golf Club. Of course, every 2026 Majors Championship course will be available for free via automatic updates as they are released throughout 2026.

Credit: 2K

If you're a returning player, MyPLAYER creation and progression are bigger and much more robust than before. It includes updated Attribute Points, new discipline-based Skill Trees, equipment Progression, and five archetypes

For those looking for a single-player challenge, the MyCAREER mode is one of the most ambitious in franchise history. It offers dynamic round simulation, optional gameplay moments, and new training and pre-tournament events. If you do want to spice it up, there are ways for you to play against other 2K users with online competitive modes. To top it all off, you'll be able to design, share, and play custom courses with the enhanced Course Designer, which adds a ton of replayability.

And that's it. Stick with us at RealSport101: your go-to source for all things 2K.