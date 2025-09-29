NBA Bounce has officially hit the court, and fans of basketball are already lining up to play. Developed by Unfinished Pixel SL and published by Outright Games Ltd., this colorful, family-friendly basketball game puts a lighthearted spin on the sport, allowing players to dunk, dribble, and block shots with their favorite NBA mascot's customized avatar.

The game's release also comes at a perfect time, since NBA Bounce provides fans with an exciting option to watch the action at home as the 2025-26 NBA season approaches. In this guide, we break down the release date, platforms, game modes, and what makes NBA Bounce stand out from other basketball games.

When Will NBA Bounce Be Released?

Credit: Unfinished Pixel SL | Outright Games Ltd.

NBA Bounce was officially launched on September 26, 2025, just weeks before the NBA season starts. Players can now enjoy the excitement of basketball and the real-world season hype at the same time.

What Platforms Is NBA Bounce Available On?

Credit: Unfinished Pixel SL | Outright Games Ltd.

NBA Bounce is now available on:

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Nintendo Switch

Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Steam (PC)

The game supports shared/split-screen PvP and co-op play, making it a great pick for local multiplayer sessions. Steam users can also enjoy Steam Achievements, Cloud Saves, Remote Play Together, and Family Sharing.

Game Modes in NBA Bounce

Credit: Unfinished Pixel SL | Outright Games Ltd.

There are several game modes in NBA Bounce designed for players of all ages and skill levels:

Quick Match & Practice Mode: Perfect for learning the fundamentals, practicing your layups, or working on new moves.

Perfect for learning the fundamentals, practicing your layups, or working on new moves. Full Season Mode: Play through a full schedule, representing one of the 30 official NBA teams across the East and West Conferences.

Play through a full schedule, representing one of the 30 official NBA teams across the East and West Conferences. Party Mode: Jump into a mascot-themed mayhem with mini-games like Ball Pop and other quirky challenges.

Jump into a mascot-themed mayhem with mini-games like Ball Pop and other quirky challenges. Training Mode: Work on your fundamentals, perfecting your dribble, pass, and dunk before hitting the big leagues.

With up to 4-player local co-op, players can compete alone or with friends, making it a flexible choice for casual tournaments or family gaming nights.

Why Is NBA Bounce Different?

Credit: Unfinished Pixel SL | Outright Games Ltd.

NBA Bounce is family-friendly; a fun-first approach is something that makes it unique. The game focuses on inventiveness, accessibility, and anarchy driven by mascots instead of replicating every aspect of the sport.

Here's what makes it stand out:

Mascot Mayhem: Unlock and take on the roles of official NBA mascots, such as the Chicago Bulls, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Miami Heat, and Milwaukee Bucks:

Unlock and take on the roles of official NBA mascots, such as the Chicago Bulls, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Miami Heat, and Milwaukee Bucks: Deep Customization: With several avatar choices, including skin tone, head size, and accessories, as well as outrageous cartoon designs, you may make your own basketball star.

With several avatar choices, including skin tone, head size, and accessories, as well as outrageous cartoon designs, you may make your own basketball star. Team-Themed Courts & Gear: Personalize your locker room experience by earning exclusive jerseys, basketballs, sneakers, and more.

Personalize your locker room experience by earning exclusive jerseys, basketballs, sneakers, and more. Pick-Up-and-Play Controls: Simple, intuitive gameplay means kids, casual players, and longtime fans can all enjoy the game immediately.

Simple, intuitive gameplay means kids, casual players, and longtime fans can all enjoy the game immediately. Local Multiplayer Fun: Players can challenge friends or form a squad thanks to PvP support and shared/split-screen co-op play.

With its vibrant graphics, easy-to-use gameplay, and assortment of real NBA teams and mascots, NBA Bounce offers a refreshing change to the more serious basketball sims. Whether you're playing solo, training for tournaments, or joining friends for a chaotic mascot match, NBA Bounce brings the magic of basketball to everyone's living room.