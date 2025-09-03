NBA 2K26 has brought back the beloved 2KTV episodes that are a weekly interactive show within the game, combining entertainment, basketball culture insights, and valuable records.

Just by viewing these episodes and successfully responding to the quiz questions that appear during the show, players can earn VCs, the main currency in the game.

The first episode, titled "Welcome to NBA 2K26!", contains 17 questions with a total reward of 3K VC if you get the answers right on the first day of early access.

What is 2KTV in NBA 2K26?

2KTV is a weekly in-game program hosted by Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning. It features player interviews, developer insights, and fan highlights, along with other NBA content.

But the biggest draw is the quiz portion, where each episode has several questions about the NBA 2K26 gameplay, features, and basketball culture. Answering these questions correctly will grant you VCs, making it an extremely popular way to supplement your in-game currency without having to grind in matches.

The 2KTV tab could be found at the bottom of the NBA 2K26 home screen. From there, you can choose the episode you want to watch and interact with the quizzes as they appear in segments.

NBA 2K26 2KTV Episode 1 Answers

Here are the questions and answers for the first 2KTV episode in NBA 2K26:

Question Answer Welcome to season __ of NBA 2KTV 12 The MyCAREER story in NBA 2K26 is called Out of Bounds In NBA 2K26, you and up to 50 people can earn rewards in __ Crews Which WNBA player starts NBA 2K26 with the highest rating? Napheesa Collier In NBA 2K26, which attribute category will you specialize in most? Any (no VC reward) WNBA player cards can join your lineup in which mode? MyTEAM Which MyTEAM mode features a 4-point line? Clutch-Time Which MyTEAM mode has its own building in The City? Triple Threat Park In NBA 2K26, the max height for a MyPLAYER is now 7’4″ True What is the MyCAREER reward for reaching level 40 in Season 1? +1 Cap Breaker Showing 1-10 of 17 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 « First

How to Use 2KTV to Collect VC

Once you launch NBA 2K26, you can simply head to the 2KTV tab on the main menu. Here, select the latest episode to start watching. When the quiz questions appear during the episode, select the correct answer from the options to earn VC instantly.

The quizzes are short, and the rewards add up, but you have to watch the entire show to see the questions, and there isn't a way to jump straight to the questions. Checking the 2KTV weekly is an easy VC boost that doesn't require gameplay time.

When Are New 2KTV Episodes Released?

New 2KTV episodes are dropped every Friday from early access throughout the lifespan of NBA 2K26. Even if you start playing weeks after lunch, you can still catch up on VC giveaways because episodes can be seen at a later time.