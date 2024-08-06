Pre-order NBA 2K25 Hall of Fame Edition and Save 20%!

Get ready for the ultimate basketball gaming experience with the NBA 2K25 Hall of Fame Edition, now available for pre-order. In fact, it's not only available to pre-order, but it's also on sale!

Right now, you can pre-buy the game on Xbox for $133.09 in the US and £103.99 in the UK. That's 20% off its regular price and a superb sports game deal seeing as the game isn't even out yet. Here's what to expect...

Why should you pre-order NBA 2K25 Hall of Fame Edition

Alongside updated rosters, NBA 2K25 looks set to thrill with new game modes and improved graphics. It really is the game to own as a basketball fan, although you don't just get the game with the Hall of Fame Edition...

Hall of Fame Edition extras:

12-Month NBA League Pass Subscription

Season 1 Pro Pass with 4 upfront Pro Pass rewards

Virtual Currency (100,000 VC to start you off)

MyCAREER Content (including 150x Skill Boosts (25 Games), 75x Gatorade Boosts (25 Games), and more)

MyTEAM Promo Box (including 10 MyTEAM Player Cards (3 guaranteed to be 89 OVR), 3 Diamond Shoe Cards, and more)

So, by pre-ordering the NBA 2K25 Hall of Fame Edition, you'll not only save money but also gain access to a few in-game goodies that are exclusive to this edition. Additionally, pre-ordering ensures you get your copy as soon as it is released, so you can jump into the action without any delays. With that in mind, take advantage of this pre-order deal today to prepare for the release of NBA 2K25.

Explore some of the best sportswear deals here at RealSport101!