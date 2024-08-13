How the Lack of Content Killed TopSpin 2K25

TopSpin 2K25 was one of the most anticipated sports games of 2024, and for a good reason, it marked the return of the historic TopSpin franchise, which left Tennis fans extremely excited.

However, despite a successful launch, TopSpin 2K25 has been on a downward spiral, seeing a significant decrease in popularity and player base. So unless a huge change happens, it seems TopSpin 2K25 is running towards its "death".

TopSpin 2K25 Lack of Content is Killing the Game

The TopSpin community hasn't been happy with the game for quite some time, and content, or its lack of it, is the main reason.

Two months ago I wrote about why the TopSpin 2K25 community was rightfully upset with the state of the game, explaining the main concerns of the community, and the biggest problems in the game. Unfortunately, since then things have only got worse, and it seems the game has entered its "walking dead" stage.

TopSpin 2K25's biggest problems persist, an incredibly small roster, a MyCAREER mode that feels repetitive, and the lack of meaningful content.

Season 3 is around the corner, and the only things that will be added to the game are, "a new female playable pro", and a new Centre Court Pass, which will most likely consist of a plethora of different apparel, that the majority of players couldn't care less about.

Yes, having a lot of customization options is great, but that can't be the only thing when it comes to new content. This is a Tennis game, not The Sims, players want new events, more players added to the roster, and new venues, things that make the game feel fresh, and can captivate users to come back.

What makes this incredibly frustrating, is that 2K proved it can do this, just take a look at NBA 2K24, which has weekly events, a lot of different ways to play the game, especially when it comes to using your MyPLAYER, and every new Season introduces a lot of content. The NBA 2K model is not perfect by any means, but it's still much better than what we are getting in TopSpin 2K25.

It's clear the formula is to introduce just one player per season, which won't fix the roster problem. Communication from the developers with the community has been scarce, especially lately, which isn't a good sign, and makes the community feel like they don't matter, alienating even more players from the game.

When you combine everything, it's easy to see why TopSpin 2K25 has been on a downward spiral, and it seems they aren't that far from hitting rock bottom, which is a shame because the game had a lot of potential.

Players are wondering what's next for TopSpin 2K25, and it's very hard to tell, but it doesn't seem it's anything good.

What do you think of the state of TopSpin 2K25, and what does 2K need to do to revitalize the game? Let us know in the comments below!

TopSpin 2K25 Controls Guide | TopSpin 2K25 active Locker Codes | How to change Player Outfits in TopSpin 2K25 | Does TopSpin 2K25 have Crossplay? | How to change Difficulty Settings in TopSpin 2K25