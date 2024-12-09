Football Manager 25 Wonderkids: Predicting the Best Teenage Sensations in the Game

One of the best ways to establish domination is to sign Football Manager 25 wonderkids. The problem is that this is true of the real world as well, and the giants of European football have started to snap up elite talent from around the world at a younger and younger age.

This means that many of the best teenage talent in FM25 is already at Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, or even Brighton. Meanwhile, the likes of Barcelona and Ajax have turned to their own academies to spit out yet another generation of wonderkids.

So who will be the best teenage players in FM25? These are our picks for the best Football Manager 25 wonderkids.

All CA & PA values given are predictions and not official

Lamine Yamal

He took FM24 by storm and after a sensational year with Barcelona and Spain, he will do the same in FM25. Lamine Yamal looks set to be the leader of the next generation already as Barcelona's star winger has dazzled on the biggest stages at just 16.

We expect him to have a 160 CA and a PA range of 170-200. SI may even decide to hardcode his PA at 190, which is where Messi and Ronaldo were for most of their careers.

Arda Guler

The young Turkish attacker is one of a few Real Madrid names on this list. While injuries hampered his first year as a Los Blanco, he showed his quality in Euro 2024. With some of the older stars moving on at Madrid, Arda Guler should have new first-team opportunities.

His current ability could start in the 130s, but a PA range of 160-190 is likely.

Endrick

The next great Brazilian, or so he is touted. Endrick finally arrived at Real Madrid but now finds his path to meaningful minutes blocked by Vini Jr and Kylian Mbappé.

Since he's largely untested in European football, his CA could be in the 120s but his PA should make up for that. We would expect him to be in the 160-190 group, but SI could keep him in the 170-200 band which is where he was for FM24.

Gavi

The Spanish midfielder is STILL eligible for this list even though he's entering his fourth season as part of Barcelona's first team. Gavi had a tough 23/24 season as he was hit with injuries, but he's still a scintillating maestro in the middle of the park.

His CA could be as high as 160 at the start of your save, while a fixed potential in the 180s is possible.

Warren Zaire-Emery

PSG's home-grown midfield machine Warren Zaire-Emery is next up. He's burst onto the scene without needing a loan spell at a smaller club and has become a dominant force at the heart of PSG's new era.

Zaire-Emery should get a good boost to his CA, somewhere in the 150s, and a PA range of 160-190 once again.

More FM25 Wonderkids Predictions