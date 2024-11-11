Five Close NBA Games, Five Bold Picks - NBA 2K25’s Surprising Predictions for Today’s Games

Five exciting NBA games are taking place this Monday, and fans are wondering who will come out on top, as there are some very close encounters.

That's why we used NBA 2K25, the best basketball simulation game on the market, for better or worse, to simulate these games and see if the results match our predictions.

So, let's find out how NBA 2K25 thinks today's games will pan out.

Bulls vs Cavaliers Prediction

NBA 2K25 predicts the Bulls will upset the Cavaliers in a 92-94 win, handing them their first loss of the season.

Zach LaVine, who is listed as questionable for the game but is expected to play, led the Bulls with 22 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist. Vucevic followed with 17 points, 8 boards, and 3 assists.

While NBA 2K25 might predict the Bulls will win, I don't. The Cavaliers have been playing some fantastic basketball, especially on the defensive end, but their ball movement on offense has also been impressive.

Mitchell and Garland are firing on all cylinders, which is a huge reason why the Cavaliers have the best offense in the league. The Cavs' great ball movement generates many open looks at the rim or the three-point line, so they rank fifth in assists.

With Lonzo Ball out and the Cavs being as hot as they have ever been in a very long time, I go with the Cavs to take this one.

Thunder vs Clippers Prediction

In the best game of the day and one of the most exciting games of this week, NBA 2K25 predicts the Clippers to defeat the Thunder 114-107.

Despite Shai Gilgeous Alexander's monstrous performance —36 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists—The Beard led the Clippers to victory.

While this is not the outcome most NBA fans expect, with Chet Holmgren being out, a vintage James Harden performance might make this dream scenario possible.

If you are a Clippers fan, that's precisely what you wish for, but I don't think that will happen. I can see James Harden going for 30 plus, but the problem is that Shai Gilgeous Alexander can match that, and he has a better supporting cast.

However, this is the Thunder's second consecutive game, and they're coming off a loss to the Warriors. Curry went off, and Shai had a subpar game by his standards.

If Harden can have a special night and the Clippers can take care of the basketball—they rank 25th in turnovers—a Clippers victory becomes a real possibility.

But I go with the Thunder. They are playing at home, have the best defense in the league, and certainly want to bounce back from an unscripted loss to the Warriors.

Spurs vs Kings Prediction

In what will probably be the most closely contested game of today, NBA 2K25 predicts the Spurs will defeat the Kings 107-108 in a nail-biter of a game.

Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs over the finish line with 26 points, 9 rebounds, and 1 assist. The King's big three of Fox, Sabonis, and DeRozan combined for 76 points, but that wasn't enough to grab the win.

While Wembanyama is expected to have a good game, and everyone in San Antonio is praying for that, it would be a shock if Fox, Sabonis, and DeRozan all scored 20+ points and the Kings didn't come out with the win.

This matchup is very interesting. The Spurs are great defensively but have been struggling to put the ball in the basket, while the Kings are the exact opposite.

Funnily enough, the sixth-best defense is facing the sixth-best attack, which alone demonstrates just how evenly matched this game is. But the Kings feel like the better team right now, and the Spurs have been very inconsistent.

Unfortunately, Gregg Popovich won't be on the Spurs bench. The legendary coach is out indefinitely due to health concerns, and I wish him a speedy recovery.

All Predictions

Here are all the games today and the NBA 2K25 predictions for them.

Game Cavaliers 92 - 94 Bulls Rockets 128 - 98 Wizards Pelicans 119 - 106 Nets Thunder 107 - 114 Clippers Spurs 108 - 107 Kings

I agree with NBA 2K25's predictions for the Rockets and Pelicans. I expected both teams to win their respective matches, and the Pelicans—Nets game was a close contest.

What do you think of the NBA 2K25 predictions? What are your predictions for today's games? Let us know in the comments below!