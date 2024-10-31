FC 25 Ultimate Team Top Scorers Feature Surprise Leader

It has been a month since FC 25 launched to the world, with millions of players embarking on a new journey across Ultimate Team, Career Mode, and Clubs.

To mark the game's first big anniversary, EA has revealed the most successful goalscorers in FC 25 so far, and the results will send a valuable message to Ultimate Team users looking to bolster their frontline.

Separated into two categories for the Men and Women players, EA listed the top five scorers in FC 25, and the current Men's leader probably isn't who you think.

Here are the top scorers in FC 25:

Men

Marcus Thuram

Antoine Griezmann

Kylian Mbappe

Darwin Nunez

Erling Haaland

Women

Ewa Pajor

Jone Amezaga

Sanni Franssi

Sam Kerr

Sophia Smith

It's a huge surprise not to see Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe at the top, and it becomes even more surprising when you learn that it's actually Inter's 83-rated Marcus Thuram claiming first place.

There are several strikers ahead of Thuram in the ratings department, although when you consider he possesses 94 jumping, 87 pace, and 88 strength on his original card, it becomes clear as to why he has been such a popular choice in front of goal.

Since the release of FC 25, the Frenchman has also been rewarded with an incredible POTM card, which has resulted in noticeable upgrades to his pace, finishing, dribbling, jumping, and strength.

As for the Women's top scorers, it's no surprise to see Barcelona's 87-rated Ewa Pajor lead the way. The Polish international remains one of the best Women's players in the game this year with her incredible pace, shooting, and dribbling stats. Additionally, Pajor has already received a TOTW card, increasing her popularity in Ultimate Team.

So there we have it, EA has pretty much told you which players are guaranteed to score you goals across Ultimate Team, Career Mode, and Rush in FC 25. If you already own any of the players listed above then you should be scoring goals for fun, but if you don't, what are you waiting for? Get them into your team!

Do you have any of the top goalscorers in your Ultimate Team? Let us know in the comments below.