FC 25 "Run By Interns" Say Angry Fans

FC 25 continues to be played by millions around the world, but EA isn't exactly covering itself in glory when it comes to in-game content.

The last part of that sentence won't come as a surprise to anyone who has played an EA game in recent years, especially FIFA or FC, but a host of blunders have left players furious.

Just like its predecessor, FC 25 has endured struggles since releasing in September, but the game is arguably in a much better and polished state at this early stage of its cycle. Mind you, that's when the developers and content producers at EA aren't shooting themselves in the foot!

Although many of the bugs, glitches, and performance-related issues emerge having been overlooked or missed in the game's development process, careless mistakes are still being made by EA now FC 25 is out, and players are far from impressed.

Taking to Reddit, the EA FC community highlighted the sheer amount of errors EA is making not just on a weekly, but daily basis when launching new in-game content. Kickstarting the discussion, User Rayaos3110 posted "Is one week of no EA mistakes too much to ask for?" before listing three blunders EA made within just 24 hours.

"So far today:

Division Rivals rewards were not received by everyone.

Season Pass rewards are not being received by everyone.

Mistake Lindsey Horan for Ellie Carpenter in the dynamic picture.

And the day is not over".

Clearly annoyed by the constant slip-ups, fellow Reddit users shared their frustration about EA's incompetence. "The company is beyond parody", one comment began. "I know we joke it's being run by Interns, but the daily, almost hourly errors are comedy gold. There is no QA before release. Clearly evident from the beta release of this game. It's hilarious how much it's fallen off. Look at season 2 rewards.....might be enough for people to walk away to be honest!".

Another reply stated: "Some years ago I thought it'd be funny if I kept a list of every EA f*** up in a spreadsheet. After a week I couldn't keep up anymore, they just kept adding up too fast."

While those behind the scenes at EA have undoubtedly moved FC in the right direction this year, it always seems to be a case of one step forward and two steps back. Until a more vigorous process is put in place at launch or during the game's cycle, these embarrassing gaffes will continue, and fans deserve better.