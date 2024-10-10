FC 25 Prime Packs: Are They Coming Back?

Dedicated players around the world are deep into their FC 25 Ultimate Team journey but in this early stage, there is always room for improvement.

In addition to daily Objectives and SBCs, Prime Packs have offered Ultimate Team users an alternative way to bolster their squads in recent times, but will they be available in FC 25?

What are EA FC Prime Packs?

EA FC Prime Packs are exclusive Ultimate Team packs that contain various items for Amazon Prime members to redeem each month.

During the cycle of FC 24, Prime Packs included a mixture of player loan items, player packs, and various other consumables, allowing eligible players to strengthen their teams without completing certain tasks or spending in-game currency.

Are Prime Packs coming to FC 25?

At the time of writing, there has been no confirmation on whether or not Prime Packs will be available for FC 25 Ultimate Team. This could be because EA's partnership with Amazon has concluded, or they are just looking to drop them further down the line instead.

Either way, the silence is perhaps no surprise considering the first Prime Pack of FC 24 wasn't released until mid-October. If Prime Packs are still alive and EA follows a similar trend from last year, then we could see them arrive within the next week or two.

In the meantime, it's probably worth keeping an eye on the Prime Gaming homepage, as that's usually where new offers and promos including Prime Packs appear.

How to redeem EA FC Prime Packs

EA FC Prime Gaming Packs are only available if you have an active Amazon Prime account. For those who have, all you need to do is link your Amazon Prime account with your EA account. Here's how:

Ensure that the Amazon account you intend to link is the one you will have access to throughout the lifetime of your EA Account. If you switch Amazon accounts later, you may lose access to redeem loot on your linked EA Account. Visit the Prime Gaming website and click on the 'Sign In' button at the top of the page. Make sure you are signed in to the Amazon account you wish to link with your EA Account. Once signed in, return to the Prime Gaming homepage. Locate the loot you wish to claim and click on the 'Claim' button. You will be redirected to a new page displaying all available, past, and future rewards. Click 'Claim now' on the reward you desire A screen will appear, showing your Amazon Prime account information. Confirm that it is the correct account for your content. If not, click 'Switch Amazon account' to select the right one. Click 'Go to Electronic Arts' You will be taken to a new page, and you may be asked to sign in to your Amazon account again. Be sure to use the same account you used in the first step and click 'Sign In' You will be prompted to allow Electronic Arts access to your Amazon account. Click 'Allow' Click 'Return to Amazon' Finally, click 'Complete claim' to finish the process.

And there we have it! Your Amazon Prime account should now be linked with your EA account, allowing you to claim exclusive Ultimate Team rewards for free.

Will you be redeeming FC 25 Prime Packs if they drop? Let us know in the comments section below.



