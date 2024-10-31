FC 25 October Premier League POTM Nominees Revealed

A new month is upon us which means it's time to get voting for the Premier League star you'd like to receive a Player of the Month card in FC 25 Ultimate Team.

EA has announced that voting is now open for the October Premier League POTM award, revealing eight nominees who are in line to receive an upgraded card in FC 25 Ultimate Team should they win.

October Premier League POTM Vote Open

The vote for the October Premier League Player of the Month is now open, and eight nominees are available to choose from on the FC 25 Website.

Fans only have a short amount of time to choose their winner, so if you want a specific player to win the POTM award and receive a special card in Ultimate Team, you'll need to be quick to decide before the voting period closes.

Once voting comes to an end, EA will release a Player of the Month card for the winner, allowing players to earn the card by completing SBCs within Ultimate Team. Chelsea's Cole Palmer was the winner in September and received a +2 upgrade to his 85 OVR as part of the POTM card, leaving him 87-rated.

POTM Nominees

Now comes the hardest part, or the easiest depending on who you support: deciding who deserves to win! There are eight players nominated for the latest Premier League Player of the Month award, so let's find out who features below.

Facundo Buonanotte - Leicester City

It's been a bumpy return to the Premier League for Leicester City so far, but one of the positives has been the form of Brighton loanee Facundo Buonanotte. The midfielder scored two vital goals for the Foxes in October, both of which helped secure two league wins.

Bryan Mbeumo - Brentford

Currently the second top-scorer in the league, Bryan Mbeumo continued his fine start to the season in October by bagging three goals in three games for the Bees. There's reportedly mounting transfer interest in the Cameroon international and it's clear to see why!

Josko Gvardiol - Manchester City

The current champions are yet to reach their full potential this season, but Pep Guardiola's men always find a way to win even when they aren't at their best, and Josko Gvardiol has played a key role in doing just that. The defender scored one goal, kept one clean sheet, and won eight duels throughout October.

Cole Palmer - Chelsea

This is becoming quite the norm for Cole Palmer, who is nominated to receive his second consecutive POTM award. The England international has picked up from where he left off in September, adding another goal and assist to his tally in October.

Bukayo Saka - Arsenal

An injury sustained during the previous international break meant Bukayo Saka was unable to play as much as he would've liked recently, but when he's fit, Arsenal's starboy is unstoppable. Despite missing a match, Saka finishes October with two goals and two assists to his name.

Chris Wood - Nottingham Forest

One place behind Bryan Mbuemo in the top-scorer charts is Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood, who simply cannot stop scoring. The striker bagged four goals in three Premier League appearances, making him one of the strongest contenders for the October POTM award.

Danny Welbeck - Brighton & Hove Albion

Another striker who has found impressive form in front of goal is Brighton's Danny Welbeck, with the 33-year-old scoring three goals in three games to take his tally for the season up to six.

Matz Sels - Nottingham Forest

Last but not least is Chris Wood's Forest teammate, Matz Sels. The goalkeeper faced 16 shots on target throughout October but only conceded twice and also kept a clean sheet while having a save percentage rate of 87.5%.

So there you have it, all of the eight nominees up for the October Premier League Player of the Month award!

Who are you voting for? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.