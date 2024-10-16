FC 25 - How To Complete Max 87 Icon Upgrade SBC, Costs & Solution

After the Max 87 Hero SBC, EA Sports FC has now added the Max 87 Icon Upgrade SBC to FC 25, allowing users to add a legendary player to their Ultimate Team squad.

There are many fantastic Icon cards with a maximum of 87 OVR that players can get, and that can take their squad to the next level, making this a must-complete SBC.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete this great SBC.

Max 87 Icon Upgrade SBC Cheapest Solutions

There are 24 Icon cards in FC 25 with a max of 87 OVR, and all of them have good attributes.

However, some cards are better than others, with Fernando Torres, Zola, Essien, Zambrota, and Makelele, being among the best cards players can get from this SBC.

That doesn't mean getting any of the other Icons would be bad, as pretty much all of them are great additions to squads of no-money-spent users. They can help users upgrade their squad, and make it easier to insert new players due to the Icon chemistry.

To complete this SBC, and have the chance to get an incredible Icon card, players need to submit three squads.

85-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Players with a minimum OVR of 87: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Players with a minimum OVR of 87: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

Once players have submitted the three squads, they will be able to get their hands on the coveted Max 87 Icon Upgrade SBC pack and add one Icon card to their squad.

Completing this SBC, and adding an Icon card to their squad, will cost players around 206k coins.