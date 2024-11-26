FC 25: How to Exit Rush Lobby

There are many flaws in FC 25 that often leave players scratching their heads, and being unable to exit a lobby you don't want to be in is certainly one of those.

However, a solution has been found that allows players to exit Rush lobbies without needing to close the game entirely!

FC 25 Rush lobbies exit solution

As well as being one of the most reputable Ultimate Team leakers around, it turns out @fifa_romania is also pretty good at finding helpful solutions to certain issues within FC 25.

One of the most frequent and infuriating bugs discovered so far is the inability to back out of a Rush lobby once the player selection screen appears. It has been a problem for months, yet an official patch is nowhere to be seen.

FC 25 Rush menu

Until now, the only workaround has been to close the game entirely before starting it back up again. Thanks to FifaTradingRomania, however, an alternative solution has emerged.

Here's how to exit Rush lobbies in FC 25:

Press R2 (or the equivalent for your platform) to open the Social Settings menu.

(or the equivalent for your platform) to open the menu. Navigate to the Crossplay Settings option.

option. After accessing this section, return to the previous menu by pressing Back .

. Once all the above steps are done, exit Ultimate Team and then re-enter.

Much to their relief, Rush players have been expressing their happiness and gratitude for the discovery, highlighting just how much of a negative impact the bug has had. One user said: "Thanks. Finally I can leave when stupid randoms don't select the objectives cards and instead they choose whoever they want." Another reply read: "I'm so relieved reading this tweet."

They certainly aren't alone either, with over 970 bookmarks suggesting most players will be trying this new solution until a fix is implemented by EA.

Does this solution work for you in FC 25 Rush? Let us know in the comments below!