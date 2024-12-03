FC 25 Camera Glitch Leaves Ultimate Team Unplayable

Another day, another buggy glitch in FC 25. Despite several updates, EA's latest football title remains riddled with technical flaws, leaving much of the community unsatisfied.

From Career to Rush, numerous bugs have been discovered within FC 25 since launch, and even one of the game's most popular modes can't escape them as players are finding out in frustrating fashion.

Major camera glitch is breaking Ultimate Team

Despite the introduction of new features and enhancements, FC 25 has still failed the bug test miserably, with glitches and performance-related issues rearing their ugly heads in what feels like a forever repeated cycle each year.

Career Mode, Rush, and Clubs have all encountered bugs of their own in recent months, but even Ultimate Team is beginning to feel the impact. Reddit user Ru3uB shared an in-game clip from a Division Rivals match when suddenly the camera was fixed on supporters rather than the gameplay, leading the opposition to go through on goal and score with ease.

Credit: EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

It would appear Ru3uB saw the funny side to their misfortune, saying "This camera glitch happened mid-game lol. Kinda happens in real life too." However, we get the feeling that not everyone will take it so well. Although it may only happen sporadically, this is a major glitch that causes Ultimate Team to become both unplayable and unenjoyable, regardless of its short duration.

With December now here, players will hope that a major Holiday Title Update will address many of the issues in the coming days and weeks, including the camera glitch in Ultimate Team. If last year's festive update is anything to go by, FC 25 should be in a much better place come January, but nothing is ever a guarantee with this game.

Have you encountered the camera glitch when playing FC 25 Ultimate Team? Let us know in the comments below!